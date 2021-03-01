Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Echo Theater Company Presents BOLD FACED SECRET Monthly Storytelling Series

March 12 theme of monthly online storytelling series is 'The Skin of Your Teeth'.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Echo Theater Company creates laughs and breaks hearts with its monthly Bold Faced Secret series, an online hour of curated personal stories. This month's theme is "The Skin of Your Teeth."

Storytellers were invited to submit stories about near misses, close calls, narrow escapes, hanging on by a thread, barely getting by, being perilously close to the edge, falling off, clawing your way back to the top.

Streaming Friday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. Get the Zoom link at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.


