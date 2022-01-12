Drag Star Alaska Thunderfuck Reschedules Tour

Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck has released her 90's/2000's inspired video (directed by Brad Hammer & Nic Laughlin) for "XOXOY2K" and the single backed with "ask me."

Alaska coo's about "XOXOY2K"here - "The fashions and accessories of the early 2000s are burned into my psyche because I came of age in the time of low rise jeans and flip phones. This is a love song about attraction and repulsion-- all decorated in the mise en scene of the year 2000." The track is from her forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release in early 2022.

The "Red 4 Filth" tour is Alaska's first-ever headlining tour of North America and will feature her performing her entire new album along with other fan favorites with a barrage of sickening high fashion backup dancers (2000's pop-star style) as well as feature her signature brand of comedy for a must-see show. Tickets are on sale here with prices ranging from $20.00 for early GA & $25.00 for GA ADV to $95.00 for VIP/M&G and $249 for the Ultimate VIP experience.

The tour, which Alaska discusses with Access Hollywood previously scheduled to begin next week has been rescheduled due to the recent Omicron variant and will now kick off October 25, 2022 in Orlando, FL with over 30 additional dates throughout the country & Canada, including New York, Chicago (2nd show added),Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Toronto (2nd show added), and more. A full list of revised tour dates and venues listed below. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the newly rescheduled shows.

Also, from the upcoming Red 4 Filth album release is "22," a sweet stripped down song with a truly endearing and uplifting message from Alaska which American Songwriter magazine premiered while Alaska's single for "wow." channels all the angsty amped-out rock feels ala Avril & Alanis. When asked to describe "wow.", Alaska stated, "It's a breakup song!" See for yourself in this video with Alaska out of drag on guitar (red, of course) backed by the band Disciplez banging out a raw and unfiltered performance. "wow." Was written by Jay Stolar, JBACH, Chester Krupa & Justin Honard aka Alaska and produced by Ivan and Peter, Stolar & Chester Krupa.

Alaska's second single & video, "beautiful (Night 4 a) breakdown" is filled with all the essential emotional ingredients as Alaska explains, "I live with hysteria, tantrums, and breakdowns on pretty much a daily basis. So this is a beautiful dance anthem that is celebrating the liberating power that you can find by being comfortable and familiar with your inner demons, rather than trying to run from them or hide them."

"Red,"the first track released from Red 4 Filth was also hailed by Billboard magazine. Alongside being one of RuPaul's Drag Race's biggest stars, Alaska Thunderfuck knows how to put together a banger. Nowhere is that more clear than on "Red," the drag star's stunning new single. The song, which comes off of the star's upcoming album Red 4 Filth, is a thumping electro-pop banger through and through, with Alaska offering some stellar vocals (as well as her signature talk-singing in the song's second verse) to bring home this early-2000s-style bop.

"Red" was written by Justin Honard aka Alaska,Jay Stolar (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato), JBach (Chri$tian Gate$), Andrea Rosario (Aloe Blacc),Chester Krupa, Skyler Cocco & Jordan Palmer and produced by Stolar, Jordan Palmer, Krupa & Skyler Cocco. Watch the official video.

"Red is the color of blood, and the heart, and the color of love. This song and this album are dedicated to the time when I first fell in love with music - around the turning of the century. We're drawing upon the sounds and textures of the 90s and early 2000s, with pop songs that are about love and friendship. I love the music and I can't wait to share it with you all." says Alaska

In addition to Alaska being one of the most powerful and iconic Drag queens in the galaxy - her captivating story begins as a small-town kid raiding her grandma's closet. My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?: A Memoir (Chronicle Books / $24.95 ) is her intimate, alluring tell-all book out now.

Told with signature wit and charm, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? is an unfiltered look at Alaska's life and meteoric rise to fame. From childhood struggles to life lessons learned, the RuPaul's Drag Race All Star shares the challenges, life-changing discoveries, and victories that paved her path to superstardom. Today, she's a hit recording artist; global, in-demand performer; and heads a podcast network.

Of writing the book she says, "People have often asked me, 'Alaska- if you were to ever write a book, what would it be about?' The answer is simple- It would be about me, of course. In this book I plan to tell the T, the whole T, and nothing but the T- so help me Goddess. In telling my life story, from my birth until now, I hope to invite you into my world, to set the record straight, and to inspire the children of the world. Because if a poor skinny queer boy from Erie, Pennsylvania can grow up to be an extra-terrestrial starlet of stage and screen, then truly anus-thing is possible."

In addition to being an entertaining memoir, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? is an honest, emotionally resonant, funny, and unapologetic celebration of queerness, self-expression, and authenticity. Featuring exclusive photographs and illustrations, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? is a fun, fresh, and wild ride right up to the finish line.

Rescheduled Tour Dates

OCT 25 - ORLANDO, FL - THE ABBEY ORLANDO

OCT 26 - TAMPA, FL - CROWBAR

OCT 27 - ATLANTA, GA - HELL AT MASQUERADE

OCT 28 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE

OCT 29 - WASHINGTON, DC - HOWARD THEATRE

NOV 2 - RICHMOND, VA - CANAL CLUB

NOV 3 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - FOUNDRY AT FILLMORE

NOV 4 - NEW YORK, NY - SONY HALL

NOV 5 - BOSTON, MA - PARADISE

NOV 6 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM

NOV 9 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - NEW SHOW ADDED

NOV 10 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - SOLD OUT

NOV 11 - DETROIT, MI - MAGIC STICK

NOV 12 - CHICAGO, IL - Lincoln Hall - SOLD OUT

NOV 13 - CHICAGO, IL - Lincoln Hall - NEW SHOW ADDED

NOV 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - IRVING THEATRE

NOV 16 - DES MOINES, IA - WOOLY'S

NOV 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI - MIRAMAR THEATRE

NOV 18 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - STUDIOB

NOV 19 - KANSAS CITY, MO - RECORDBAR

NOV 20 - ST. LOUIS, MO - RED FLAG

NOV 23 - TULSA, OK - VANGUARD

NOV 25 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - TOWER THEATRE

NOV 26 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE

NOV 27 - DALLAS, TX - TREES

NOV 30 - PHOENIX, AZ - CRESCENT BALLROOM

DEC 2 - SAN DIEGO, CA - HOUSE OF BLUES

DEC 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE REGENT

DEC 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT

DEC 10 - PORTLAND, OR - HAWTHORNE THEATRE

DEC 11 - VANCOUVER, BC - COMMODORE

DEC 13 - SEATTLE, WA - NEUMOS

DEC 15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SOUNDWELL

DEC 16 - FORT COLLINS, CO - AGGIE THEATRE

DEC 17 - BOULDER, CO - FOX THEATRE

DEC 18 - DENVER, CO - THE BLUEBIRD