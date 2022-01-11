Debbie Allen Dance Academy Announces Tehvon Fowler Chapman as New Executive Director 

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) has named Tehvon Fowler Chapman as the nonprofit's new Executive Director. Chapman's background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for arts education, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that is heading into its 22nd anniversary, second year of the Debbie Allen Middle School (DAMS), the daily DADA ON POINTE program along with soon to be announced new programming and events.

"I am excited to welcome Executive Director Tehvon Fowler Chapman as we take giant steps expanding our presence and programming in our new residence at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center," said DADA Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Debbie Allen. "Mr. Chapman's professional experience as a performing arts ED, administrator and educator is a win-win for us all."

"It is truly an exciting time of change and growth for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. I am incredibly honored and excited to work with the talented staff of DADA and Ms. Allen to provide greater access to dance and the performing arts for Los Angeles," says Chapman.

Tehvon comes from Washington D.C., where he currently serves as Washington Concert Opera's Executive Director. Prior positions include Manager of External Affairs at Vocal Arts D.C., Company Manager for Wolf Trap Opera, and Ensemble Manager for the African American Dance Company at Indiana University's African American Arts Institute. An advocate for artists, he has helped guide the formation of multiple nonprofits including the Network for Diversity in Concert Percussion, The Arizona Alliance of Black School Educators, and the Artist Relief Tree, which provided economic stimulus to artists in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tehvon is an alumnus of Sphinx L.E.A.D. (Leaders in Excellence, Arts, and Diversity), a program created by the Sphinx Organization to empower leaders of color in the performing arts. He holds an M.A. in Arts Administration from Indiana University and a B.M. in Instrumental Music Education from Arizona State University.

Chapman succeeds Executive Director Mitzi Lizarraga, long-time educator and former Principal of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), who assumed the role in February 2020.