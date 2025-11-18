DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT is Coming to Troubadour Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Troubadour Theater Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary season by blowing up the holidays with their latest musical comedy event, a newly revised version of its explosive production of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut, musical direction by Ryan Whyman and adapted, choreographed & directed by Matt Walker.

Die Heart: The Director’s Cut will preview on Thursday, December 4 at 8pm; will open on Friday, December 5 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 21 at 7pm at Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

This holiday season, the Troubies leave no stone unturned and no glass un-shot — as they blow the roof off the Colony Theatre and hold the audience hostage with the classic Christmas film Die Hard combined with the music of Heart – in a newly revised version of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut with new songs, previously deleted scenes left on the rehearsal room floor and actual director’s commentary!

Don’t spend the holidays “Alone,” run barefoot to the Colony Theatre and see the Troubies “Kick It Out,” but remember, don’t be late-comers or we’ll go “Crazy on You!” Hans Gruber and his “Bara-crewda” will be gunning for laughs in Burbank as they take on that tempestuous “Magic Man,” John McClane in this can’t-miss Troubie extravaganza!