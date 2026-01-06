THE CRAFT-LESQUE To Return for One Night Only at The Three Clubs

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For one night only, The Craft-Lesque will return to Los Angeles and takes every spooky, sultry, melodramatic moment you loved from the cult-classic movie The Craft and flips it, strips it, and sets it to music. This high-camp parody-perfectly possessed by the musical-theatre burlesque stylings of the Los Angeles Based Cherry Poppins Productions-hurls you headfirst back into the gloriously unhinged world of the 1990s, where chokers were law, eyeliner was destiny, and everything could be solved with a spell and a tantrum.

Wander into a coven of wildly unhinged teenage witches Starring Emma Hunton, Heath Butler, Madeleine Heil, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Alli Miller Fisher, Lee Lim, Lauren Avon, and Brin Hamblin asa they explore friendship, power, and the kind of bad decision-making you can only achieve with candles, daddy issues, and a whole lot of magical over-acting. What could possibly go wrong?

Will BURNT GIRL finally rid herself of her scars-or at least learn to accessorize them? Will MEAN GIRL lose all her hair and finally experience a personality growth arc? Will PSYCHO GIRL cross the ultimate line and...you know...murder someone???

Bringing chaos, camp, and enough questionable spell work to make your local crystal shop nervous, The Craft-Lesque is one hell of a night jam-packed 90's hits you absolutely screamed into a hairbrush while pretending you were powerful, dangerous, and definitely not grounded.

So grab your coven and join the Cherry Poppins as they get light as a feather and stiff as a...well...you know. Expect slutty spells, dramatic chanting, gay panic, and yes-sparkle titties conjured directly from the dark arts. Because nothing says dark magic like burlesque.

THE CRAFT-LESQUE will be performed at The Three Clubs 1123 Vine St Hollywood, CA 90038 on Friday, January 16th 2026 7:30pm Doors 6:30pm.