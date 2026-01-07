GREAT AMERICAN CROONERS Will Be Performed as Part of Jazz At Lincoln Center

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jazz at Lincoln Center will present Great American Crooners at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on Friday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m.

Great American Crooners is a celebration of the velvety melodies and smoky rhythms of quintessential crooners such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Bobby Darin. A dazzling night of swoon-worthy hits and sentimental serenades await when Benny Benack III (Downbeat Magazine‘s #1 Rising Star), Robbie Lee, and Shenel Johns perform favorites like “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Misty,” “I Only Have Eyes for You,” “Moon River,” and many, many more. In addition to soaring vocals, the trio of Jazz at Lincoln Center favorites will share incredible true stories about the legendary performers who brought these timeless songs to life.

For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a leading global advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education. Under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center has brought the distinctly American art form of jazz to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries.

Their touring initiative brings the best in jazz and features the organization's top rising stars. It adds to their mission “to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy.”