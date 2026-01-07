Miles Electric Band Celebrate The Miles Davis Centennial at the Carpenter Center

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach will present MEB “Miles Electric Band” on Friday, January 30 at 8 p.m. Founded by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer and drummer Vince Wilburn Jr.—nephew of Miles Davis and a member of Davis's later ensembles—MEB includes musicians who worked directly with Davis performing alongside leading innovators across genres.

In this evening, MEB celebrates not only Miles Davis's electric period, but the Miles Davis Centennial, forming part of a global celebration of concerts, exhibitions, and storytelling to honor Miles Davis's enduring legacy.

Performing at the Carpenter Center alongside Vince Wilburn Jr. will be Miles alum Darryl Jones on bass—a long-time bassist for The Rolling Stones—and Robert Irving III on keyboards, Davis's musical director and keyboardist.

Joining them are the extraordinary trumpeter Keyon Harrold—he performed the soundtrack for the biopic Miles Ahead—along with Jean-Paul Bourelly, Munyungo Jackson, Antoine Roney and more outstanding artists whose work spans jazz, rock, and global traditions.

Audiences can expect performances drawing inspiration from Davis's experimental forms, amplified textures, and dazzling improvisation. This evening is a rare opportunity to experience a direct lineage from Davis's electric period, an era that produced In a Silent Way (1969) as well as Bitches Brew (1970), which earned Davis one of his eight Grammys.