DEAR JERRY SEINFELD Celebrates A Festivus For The Rest Of Us!

Steven Brandon and Ari Stidham ("Scorpion") present the world premiere of Dear Jerry Seinfeld, with book and lyrics by Alex Lewis ("Bring the Funny") and Greg Smith, music by Alex Lewis and Michael Teoli, directed by Greg Lewis.

Take "Seinfeld" and mix it with a delicious helping of the popular Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen"... you get the rock musical, Dear Jerry Seinfeld! Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer and even Newman sing and dance about nothing! See the Festivus pole and the Feats of Strength!

Live band. Ages 21+. Mature themes and language. December 6 and 27, Fridays at 8:00 pm. General Admission: $20. VIP Reserved Seating: $25. For tickets and information www.dearjerryseinfeld.com. Three Clubs, 1123 Vine St Los Angeles, 90038.





