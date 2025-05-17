Craig A. Meyer's ELTON, BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Makes SoCal Debut, 6/05

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed tribute artist Craig A. Meyer is bringing ELTON, BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS, a night of classics from three of the greats, to the Catalina Jazz Club on June 5. Known for his award-winning, REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG—THE Elton John TRIBUTE, the SoCal premiere of this concert sees Meyer expand his repertoire to include the hits of Billy Joel and Barry Manilow.

The show will include such unforgettable hits as “Bennie & the Jets,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Your Song,” “Piano Man,” and of course, “I Write the Songs,” with Meyer both singing and playing piano. It also features behind-the-scenes stories from Meyer’s decades performing on the stage and screen, including memories from two years touring with one of these legends, Barry Manilow.

Having taught himself to play the piano with the music of these iconic composers, Meyer's attachment to their catalogs is deep. Add over 15 years as America’s premiere Elton John Tribute artist and his stint on the road with Manilow, and you get a tour-de-force evening of unmatched showmanship.

ELTON, BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS, starring Craig A. Meyer, will play for one night only at Catalina Jazz Club (6725 West Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028) on June 5, 2025 at 8:30pm (doors and dinner at 7:00pm). Presented by Chris Isaacson Presents. Tickets are $25-$50, with VIP and Artist Circle seating options, available to purchase here. Visit www.AlmostEltonJohn.com for more information.

ABOUT Craig A. Meyer:

For the past fifteen years, Craig A. Meyer has established himself as the leading Elton John Tribute artist in North America. Averaging over 100 concerts each year, his hit show REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG—THE Elton John TRIBUTE thrills audiences worldwide at performing arts centers, symphony halls, cruise ships, casinos, and private events. Barry Manilow has said, “Craig is one of the most talented people I have ever worked with. He can do ANYTHING!”

Prior to creating his award-winning tribute show, Meyer worked in the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. On Broadway, Meyer created the role of Clinton Badger in MGM’s classic Meet Me In St Louis and toured nationally in Cats as Skimbleshanks, The Red Caboose in Starlight Express, and Mike Nulty in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Regionally, he has starred in Forever Plaid (Frankie), A Class Act (Lehman Engel), Crazy For You (Bobby Child), 42nd Street (Billy Lawlor), The All Night Strut and the West Coast Premiere of The Thing About Men (Man).

Television and film appearances include guest-starring roles on “Necessary Roughness,” “Will & Grace,” “Good Morning Miami,” “Family Law,” “General Hospital,” and “Fernwood 2nite” as well as working with Alan Menken on Disney’s Aladdin, and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noise with Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.

