Cortés Alexander to Present SOLAMENTE at The Velvet Martini Lounge

The performance will take place on Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30.

By: Sep. 04, 2025
Cortés Alexander to Present SOLAMENTE at The Velvet Martini Lounge Image
Join Cortés Alexander for Solamente—a night of music, featuring a mix of lush standards, original songs, and signature banter at The Velvet Martini Lounge.

The evening will feature David Arana as music director and a rhythm section of piano, bass, and drums.

Cortés has been seen on Broadway (Liza’s at the Palace), touring the globe with Liza Minnelli, starring in national commercials for Spotify, Apple, and Citibank, and appearing on Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and Unborn (as a possibly undead gynecologist—yes, really). He is a veteran of stage and screen, a Bistro Award winner.

The performance will take place at The Velvet Martini Loungeon Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30.




