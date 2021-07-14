Compound Opens To Public Tomorrow

Compound, an expansive new cultural complex exploring the intersection of contemporary art, wellness, and community, will be open to the public from Thursday to Sunday from 12:00PM to 7:00PM beginning this Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Admission to Compound exhibitions and daily wellness classes is free but on-site capacity is limited to reservations, which can be made here. Upcoming programs include Free Flow Vinyasa Yoga with Samantha Parks, Breathwork with Sabrina Rollo presented by the Energetic Residency, Healers in Residence: Planting with Courtney Warwick, and Poetry as Alchemy with Artist Shelley Bruce featuring Tonya Ingram.



"From the very beginning, we dreamed of creating a place that is affirming, inclusive, and open. We are thrilled to finally open our doors and welcome in our community to hold space, heal, grow, and feel a sense of belonging," said Compound Founder, Megan Tagliaferri.

Sited across 15,000 square feet in the Zaferia district of Long Beach, California, Compound is a cultural sanctuary driven by the belief that culture shifts consciousness. The space includes two converted warehouse buildings linked by a public sculpture garden and courtyard. Its main warehouse includes dedicated space for cultural programming, wellness, shop, forthcoming restaurant, and exhibition space. On view starting this July 15 through January 2022, The inaugural exhibition, Radical Empathy, features Isaac Julien, Andrea Bowers, Leslie Hewitt, Mildred Howard, Rodney McMillan, EJ Hill, Rick Lowe, Jibade Khalil Huffman, and Jenny Holzer.

"The Lab," the other warehouse, is dedicated to ambitious, newly commissioned artworks that will often be interactive in nature. Its inaugural presentation is Tidepools, an experiential installation by Los Angeles-based artist Glenn Kaino. On view through next year, the participatory installation is composed of two parts: a series of cloud chambers, and a bioluminescent wishing well. A soundtrack to the encounter was created in collaboration with the musicians and artists Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene.

In its courtyard and outdoor spaces, Compound presents additional major artworks, including "You Belong Here," a permanent installation on its facade by Tavares Strachan, and commissions by Anna Sew Hoy and Chrysanne Stathacos in the sculpture garden.



Learn more at https://compoundIb.com.