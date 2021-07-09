Comedy Speakeasy Series Will Return to FanaticSalon Theater in Culver City This Month

Today, after a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19 business restrictions, the Santa Monica based IN LIKE FLYNN PRODUCTIONS (ILF) headed by top comedy curator FLYNN BECK announced the return of it's acclaimed Comedy Speakeasy series at the original intimate debut location at FanaticSalon Theater in Culver City on July 20th, 2021.

ILF productions has gathered some of LA's hottest rising comics to perform in an intimate setting to some could argue equally hot audiences. Entertainment attorneys, producers, directors and even the creator of Showtime have been in attendance, along with star Craig Robinson who rolled thru the debut to see what the fuss was about. Housewives, actors, folks from all walks of life gather to come out and play! Some are even walking distance from their neighborhood.

In honoring its founding commitment to give back with every show ILF is keeping its pre- pandemic offering of complimentary tickets to First Responders.

Founder Flynn Beck remarks "I love bringing people together face to face to connect and then letting it all hang out with laughter. It has way of healing and bonding us as we get through this thing called life. It sure beats an app as a great way to meet new people in real life."

Entertainment attorney Phillip Rosen of Rosen Law Group has never missed one. "I enjoy seeing live comedy in my neighborhood. Going to Flynn's speakeasies are always fun and full of surprises!"

While several entertainment industry players consistently attend, the Comedy Speakeasy isn't just exclusive to those in "The Biz". The loyal following is mixed with people from a wide range of careers. Paul Parker, a tech guy, is proud to note "I have been coming to Flynn's comedy shows since the beginning when she produced them at a The World Famous Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd. Always a great night, consistently." Mary Dignan, successful realtor, wife and mom, says she "cherishes the mid-week laugh and much needed night out." Mary and her husband have made The Speakeasy a regular date night activity.

Flynn explains that she would like to be thought of as the Door Dash of comedy bringing talent to the local neighborhoods of LA. Flynn speaks of her goal to do at least one Comedy Speakeasy a month to further her noble cause of spreading laughs in areas where professional comedy shows have never been done. A long-time comedy curator and one-time guest co-host with Regis Philbin on LIVE! With Regis and Kelly, Flynn is passionate of her quest to bring laughter to the people intensified during the Covid pandemic. "The year and a half without the opportunity to experience live comedy was not only devastating to the livelihoods of everyone who works in the business but particularly damaging to the collective soul. We need laughs like we need love in our lives. I see myself in doing both by serving up laugher personally handpicked, curated and delivered with love." Inaugural attendee Parker agrees. He said the energy at the events is infectious and the open reception before the shows has created the perfect environment to meet new people and make new friends. He said he now counts himself as part of a small secret society of FOF (Friends of Flynn). He adds, "I hope I never miss a show."

Tickets to the July 20th return of The Comedy Speakeasy include an open bar reception and can be reserved on Eventbrite by clicking https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-like-flynn-comedy-speakeasy-open-bar-reception-tickets-159260894623 or through the Eventbrite app. Just for this return show the all-inclusive ticket price has been discounted to $50 for those who reserve at least a week before the show. Afterwards, individual tickets are $75.