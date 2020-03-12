Colburn School Suspends In-Person Instruction, Performances and Events Due to COVID-19

Given the fluid nature of the COVID-19 outbreak and the close-knit nature of the Colburn School campus community, Colburn School President & CEO Sel Kardan announced today that beginning Thursday, March 12, the School will suspend all in-person instruction, performances, and related social events associated with the Conservatory, Music Academy, Dance Academy, Trudl Zipper Dance Institute, Community School for Performing Arts, and Center for Innovation and Community Impact, until at least April 13. This includes Colburn events on-campus and off, external use of our facilities, and public use of the Café and Coffee Bar. The Campus will remain closed to the public until at least April 13.

To-date, no COVID-19 cases have been identified on campus.

Colburn's residential facilities will also close effective Tuesday, March 17. All students who are currently in residence will move out of the dorms, and those who are not currently on campus will not return. For Conservatory, Music Academy, and Dance Academy students, the School will transition to online learning beginning March 23 until at least April 13. For Community School and other Youth Dance students, the School plans to resume in-person classes on April 13. However, the School will continue to monitor the evolving health situation and inform the community of any changes as needed.

Colburn School has made numerous efforts to ensure the safety of the campus community. These measures have included the installation of hand sanitizer stations throughout campus, enhanced cleaning of high-touch public areas, and special disinfecting procedures for pianos on campus. Members of the Colburn community have been encouraged to wash their hands frequently, stay home when sick, and avoid handshakes in day-to-day interactions. These protocols will continue for the foreseeable future.

Please visit https://www.colburnschool.edu/coronavirus/ for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You