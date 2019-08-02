Classical Crossover String Trio Simply Three Announced At The Center For The Arts

Electrifying string trio Simply Three brings its infectious energy and heartfelt musicality to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults, $20 for youth 17 and under, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Simply Three is available at simplythreemusic.com.

Classically trained. Pop influenced. String driven. The trio of violinist Glen McDaniel, cellist Zack Clark, and bassist Nicholas Villalobos, together known as Simply Three, has been captivating audiences worldwide with high-octane performances and innovative interpretations of contemporary hits since 2010. Simply Three continues to receive praise for its ability to impress listeners with a multitude of genres that span from artists and composers such as Adele, Gershwin, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Ed SHeeran, and Michael Jackson. By reshaping convention through this style of genre hopping, the trio continues to seek the true essence of classical crossover with original works as well as creative arrangements that showcase the group's technical virtuosity and heartfelt musicality.

With an ever-growing online popularity, Simply Three is creating a renewed excitement for instrumental music through inventive music videos that have captured the hearts of millions of YouTube viewers across the globe. Additionally, their works have gained great critical recognition by publications such as the Huffington Post, Rolling Stone, and RyanSeacrest.com, as well as mainstream artists themselves. Chart-topping rockers OneRepublic praised Simply Three's version of their hit single "Counting Stars," and Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Janelle Monáe proclaimed the trio's project of her hit singles "Cold War" and "Tightrope" to be "an honor" while making it a highlighted feature of her personal website.

Simply Three is dedicated to enhancing the classical music experience and educating the next generation of musicians. Their commitment to education and fresh approach to fusing pop and classical music have inspired thousands of young audiences across the nation.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





