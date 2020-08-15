Chance Theater Announces Its Third Chance Cyber Chat Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Highlights include Hamilton, Funny Girl, and more!

Chance Theater has announced its third Chance Cyber Chat Series. Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that we can't still get together, connect and chat on a virtual theater trip! In fact... you could say that now is the best time to focus on community and exhilarating theater productions.

For the past four months, artists and theater lovers have embarked on two virtual theater tours made up of five shows each. First, they all watched a show specially selected by the Chance online and then gathered every other Friday night for an invigorating discussion about the artistry and themes.

To be part of any upcoming Chance Cyber Chat, register for free for any (or all!) of the five shows below, watch those shows online, and then login to Zoom on the corresponding Friday night to enjoy an exclusive hosted conversation with Chance Artists, fellow theater lovers, and special guests!

Get up-to-the-minute updates and register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat. Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212 or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.

Hamilton

by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Available on Disney+

Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, August 21st at 8 pm.

The filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theater is the story of American then, told by America now.

NOTE: This show contains some adult language.

Dramaturg: Linn Tang

Artist Panel: Miguel Cardenas, Monika Peña, Andrew Puente

Host: Casey Long

If I Forget

by Steven Levenson

Available on BroadwayHD

Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, September 4th at 8 pm.

Outer Critics Circle Award-winning play that weaves a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate-with biting humor and razor-sharp insight-how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning

NOTE: This show contains some adult language.

Moderator: James McHale

Dramaturg: Jocelyn L. Buckner

Host: Casey Long

Latin History for Morons

by John Leguizamo

Available on Netflix

Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, September 18th at 8 pm.

Writer and star, John Leguizamo won a Special Tony Award for this hilarious and illuminating one-man show

Uproarious, uncensored, and undeniably entertaining, Latin History for Morons is a night of eye-opening historical narrative courtesy of Tony and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo. The self-professed ghetto scholar schools America on Cinco de Mayo-no, it's not the Latino Fourth of July-and every other aspect of Latin history they've misunderstood and forgotten to create a heartfelt and funny tribute.

NOTE: This show contains adult language.

Moderator: James McHale

Dramaturg: Jocelyn L. Buckner

Artist Panel: Miguel Cardenas, Rachel Oliveros Catalano, Andrew Puente

Host: Casey Long

Funny Girl

by Bob Merill, Isobel Lennart, and Harvey Fierstein

Available on BroadwayHD

Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, October 2nd at 8 pm.

Watch the Olivier-nominated West End production of the classic musical starring award-winning actress, Sheridan Smith

Funny Girl is based on the life of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice and her tempestuous relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. This classic musical and critically acclaimed production features Sheridan Smith in "an unforgettable star turn" (The Times) and a host of iconic musical numbers including 'People', 'I'm the Greatest Star' and 'Don't Rain On My Parade'. This widely celebrated revival had a record-breaking, sell-out run at Menier Chocolate Factory and in London's West End.

Moderator: James McHale

Dramaturg: Sophie Hall Cripe

Host: Casey Long

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

by Lanie Robertson

Available on BroadwayHD

Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, October 16th at 8 pm.

See Broadway icon Audra McDonald in her Tony Award-winning performance as Billie Holiday.

It's March 1959, and at a small Philadelphia club, a star vocalist takes the stage for one of the last shows of her life. This powerhouse performance conjures jazz icon Billie Holiday for an intimate cabaret evening featuring live renditions of her most beloved classics, and a revealing glimpse into the troubled history of the woman behind the legend. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman's ability to mine humor from hardship-and to the transformative power of song.

NOTE: This show contains mild adult themes.

Moderator: James McHale

Dramaturg: Bruce Goodrich

Host: Casey Long

