Chance Theater Announces 22nd Anniversary Season

Chance Theater announces its 22nd Anniversary Season, which will be the sixth to employ both stages in its home at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. Next year will feature eight fully-staged productions.

This is quite possibly Chance Theater's most ambitious season to date. The quality of these plays and musicals have been widely celebrated. Our 2020 line-up includes a cumulative total of three Pulitzer Prize Finalists, 15 Tony Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Lucille Lortel Awards, 9 Outer Critics Circle Awards, a whole lot of attention from the New York Times during their initial runs (one was named one of the Best Plays since Angels in America), and too many other awards and nominations to count. Plus, the Chance is looking at one of the largest casts it's ever had, a play that requires a wrestling ring, and the reconfiguration of the Cripe Stage multiple times throughout the year.

Programming a comfortable slate of shows has never been the mission of the Chance. Every season needs to be a challenge to our company to tell stories that are from voices that are as diverse as our community, a challenge to our artists to explore the dynamic storytelling through our dynamic and flexible venue, and a challenge to audiences on what to expect from intimate theater.

Subscriptions for the 2020 Season are now on sale at www.ChanceTheater.com, or over the phone at (888) 455-4212.

Without further adieu, Chance Theater's resident company of artists are very excited to announce ...

SEASON 22

January 31 - March 1, 2020 on the Cripe Stage

Fun Home

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

Directed by MARYA MAZOR

Executive Producers: The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar

Associate Producers: Susan Bowman & Freddie Greenfield

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

NOTE: This show contains adult themes and language.

* FINALIST for Pulitzer Prize for Drama

* WINNER of 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical

* WINNER of Best Musical: Lucille Lortel Award, New York Drama Critic Circle Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Obie Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award

April 10- May 10, 2020 on the Cripe Stage

ORANGE COUNTY PREMIERE

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY

by Kristoffer Diaz

Directed by Jeremy Aluma

Executive Producers: Sophie & Larry Cripe

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity follows the life of wrestler Macedonio Guerra. As a lifelong fan, he has followed wrestling only to become a "jobber," one who is paid to lose to bigger-name stars in the ring. Macedonio meets Vigneshwar Paduar, a young Indian man from Brooklyn, who he wants to team up with. The wrestling execs go for it, but pitch them as "terrorists" in the ring. Macedonio and Vigneshwar find a way to push the personas to the limits and say what needs to be said. Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat.

NOTE: This show contains mild adult themes and language.

* FINALIST for Pulitzer Prize for Drama

* WINNER of Best Play - Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award, New York Times Play Prize

* WINNER of 2008 National Latino Playwriting Award

* One of the Best American Plays since Angels in America - New York Times

April 24 - May 24, 2019 on the Fyda-Mar Stage

ORANGE COUNTY PREMIERE

Yellowman

by DEAL ORLANDERSMITH

Directed by Oanh Nguyen

Executive Producers: Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller

Associate Producers: Susan Bowman & Freddie Greenfield

YELLOWMAN is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her smalltown Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose fate is tragically intertwined with hers. The play explores the negative associations surrounding male blackness as well as the effect these racial stereotypes have on black women.

* FINALIST for Pulitzer Prize for Drama

* WINNER of Susan Smith Blackburn Prize

June 19 - July 19, 2020 on the Cripe Stage

Billy Elliot, The Musical

Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall

Music by Elton John

Originally Directed by Stephen Daldry

Orchestrations by Martin Koch

Directed by KARI HAYTER

Choreographed by CHRISTOPHER ALBRECHT

Music Direction by ROBYN MANION

Executive Producers: Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller

Set in a northern English mining town against the background of the 1984 miners' strike, Billy Elliot is the inspirational story of a young boy's struggle against the odds to make his dream come true. Follow Billy's journey as he stumbles out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and community... and changes his life forever. With a powerful storyline, rousing songs and opportunities for sensational choreography Billy Elliot is the perfect opportunity to blow audiences away. A large cast of children provides the perfect opportunity to feature dance programs in your area and let your young talent SHINE!

* WINNER of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical

* WINNER of Best Musical - Drama Desk Award, New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award,

Outer Critics Circle Award

September 18 - October 18, 2020 on the Fyda-Mar Stage

ORANGE COUNTY PREMIERE

Significant Other

by Joshua Harmon

Directed by Matthew McCray

Executive Producer: Guy W. Marr

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. From the critically acclaimed writer who brought you Bad Jews.

* TOP TEN Productions of the Year - New York Times, 2015

Holiday Literature Series



November 27 - December 27, 2020 on the Cripe Stage

Little Women - The Broadway Musical

Music by Jason Howland

Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein

Book by Allan Knee

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Directed by Casey Long

Executive Producers: Linda & Tod White

From the novel that holds a special place in the heart of American literature, comes a new musical which proves this timeless story is still relevant, funny, and heartbreaking today. Join rambunctious Jo, practical Meg, sweet Beth, and romantic Amy as they embark on a coming-of-age tale filled with drama, romance, humor (and song!), all under the watchful eye of their beloved Marmee while father is away during the Civil War. You will not want to miss this terrific theatrical treat for the holidays, perfect for the entire family!

TYA Family Series



February 14 - March 1, 2020 on the Fyda-Mar Stage

A Wrinkle in Time

Adapted by JOHN GLORE

Based on the Novel by Madeleine L'Engle

Directed by DARRYL B. HOVIS

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Jones

One dark and stormy night, the eccentric Mrs. Whatsit arrives at the home of Meg Murry, a young teen who doesn't fit in at her New England high school. Meg's scientist Father vanished over two years ago, under mysterious circumstances. Aided by Mrs. Whatsit and her friends, Meg, her gifted brother Charles Wallace, and her friend Calvin are transported through time and space on a mission to rescue their Father from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet. John Glore's delightful, wildly theatrical adaptation brings Madeleine L'Engle's acclaimed story magically to life.

October 2 - 25, 2020 on the Cripe Stage

Fancy Nancy, The Musical

Book & Lyrics by Susan DiLallo

Music by Danny Abosch

Based on the popular "Fancy Nancy" books by Jane O'Connor

and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser

Directed & Choreographed by Kelly Todd

Executive Producers: Robert Berman

This TYA favorite returns to the Chance for the fifth time. Bring the family and watch as Fancy Nancy and her friends Bree, Rhonda, Wanda, and Lionel get ready to perform in their very first show, "Deep Sea Dances." Nancy is positive, that's fancy for 100 percent sure, that she and Bree will be picked to be mermaids. When another girl wins the coveted role of the mermaid, Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Can Nancy bring fancy flair to her role, even though it isn't the one she wanted?

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for "nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre." The Chance has won six Ovation Awards, including two for Best Production of a Musical - Intimate Theater for its West Coast premiere of Triassic Parq - The Musical and Southern California premiere of Jerry Springer - The Opera, as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater "the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim" in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as "Outstanding Arts Organization." Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Orange County Theatre Guild, and LA Stage Alliance, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.





