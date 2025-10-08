Catalina Museum For Art & History to Present THE BLUE FOREST By Oriana Poindexter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Catalina Museum for Art & History has announced The Blue Forest, an immersive installation by marine scientist and artist Oriana Poindexter, on view November 8, 2025 through October 11, 2026.

The exhibition brings the beauty and biodiversity of Catalina Island’s underwater ecosystems to life—allowing visitors to explore the island’s iconic kelp forests without ever getting wet.

“Oriana’s work embodies our mission to celebrate the unique art, history, and environment of Catalina,” said Sheila Bergman, Executive Director of the Catalina Museum for Art & History. “The Blue Forest allows visitors to connect with the island’s natural world in a way that is as visually stunning as it is deeply meaningful.”

About The Blue Forest

Created by hand using historic photographic techniques, The Blue Forest features life-size cyanotype images of native marine flora collected by Poindexter while freediving off Catalina’s shoreline. These images are contact-printed onto flowing silk panels, forming a labyrinth of ocean-blue silk that depicts giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera), elk kelp (Pelagophycus porra), and other local species.

As light filters through the translucent panels, visitors are enveloped in an environment that evokes both the serenity and complexity of Catalina’s underwater world. For the first time, Poindexter integrates an underwater soundscape composed of her own field recordings, enhancing the multisensory experience of submersion and discovery.

“I hope visitors will feel the sense of calm, curiosity, and connection that I experience underwater,” said Oriana Poindexter. “Entering the forest of cyanotype silks is an invitation to slow down, breathe, and recognize yourself as a small part of something much larger. The exhibit is designed as a portal into Catalina’s underwater world—an encounter that is at once intimate, meditative, and educational.”

Opening Reception

Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 3–6 p.m.

Catalina Museum for Art & History

Poindexter will be available for phone, email, broadcast, and on-camera interviews.

For more information, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

