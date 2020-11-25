Casting Announced For THE MISMATCH GAME: ZOOM FOR THE HOLIDAYS EDITION
The show takes place on Saturdays, December 5, 12, and 19, at 8pm.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Dennis Hensley have announced casting for The MisMatch Game: Zoom for the Holidays Edition on Saturdays, December 5, 12, and 19, at 8pm.
The cast on Saturday 12/5 will include (in alphabetical order) Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Jackie Clarke (Elizabeth Taylor), Drew Droege (Donald Sutherland), Daniele Gaither (Wendy Williams), and Tom Lenk (Tilda Swinton), with one more to be announced. The cast on Saturday 12/12 will be (in alphabetical order) Julie Brown (Melania Trump), Felix Pire (Ricardo Montalbán), Chris Pudlow (Pee-Wee Herman), and Marc Samuel (Morgan Freeman), with two more to be announced. The cast on Saturday 12/19 will feature (in alphabetical order) Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Danté (Jack Nicholson), Maile Flanagan (Danny Bonaduce), Nadya Ginsburg (Cher), Rebekah Kochan (Pamela Anderson), and Oscar Quintero (Kay Sedia).
The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation saying, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."
Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's full range of free and low-cost programs and services. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game (previously performed live onstage at the Renberg Theatre) has raised well over $160,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
There will be gift card prizes for contestants chosen via lottery. Tickets are $15 and may be obtained online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. Zoom link will be provided with ticket purchase.