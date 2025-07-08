Cast Set For Week Two of The Blank Theatre’s 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week two of The Blank Theatre’s 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 16–19 will be presented live onstage July 17–20. The plays are Spelled Out by Mina Feldman (age 18, from Cambridge, MA); Less is More by Leo Eigen (age 17, from New York, NY); and A Bathroom Eulogy by Sara Alanis Morales (age 19, from Stanford, CA).



Spelled Out will feature (in alphabetical order) Audrey Cymone (One Piece, Annie Live!, Sydney to the Max, The Invisible Ones), Bettina Diaz, Chloe Kuo, and Jude Schwartz (Gabby’s Dollhouse, Spirit Rangers). A hilarious, heartfelt ghost story about grief, growing up, and the chaos of trying to say goodbye. When some surprise guests show up, will these friends find comfort in new friends, or answers to questions they don’t really want to ask? The playwright was mentored by Kit Steinkellner. Directed by Victoria Hoffman.



Less is More will feature (in alphabetical order) Anissa Borrego (Elio, Stop the Bleeding, Station 19, This is Us), Symone Holmes (A Song for My Father), Jeff Witzke (The Closer, Bones, Saturday Night, The Mattachine Family), and Julia Wyman. Destiny is an associate at the mobile store, and she helps Alex, a college math professor, upgrade his phone. A clever and hilarious back and forth ensues about the nonsense of “more for less” when Destiny gives him the scoop on the latest family plan — where you get three lines for free and a new phone for free and pay $18.95 less per month … or he could just keep things as they are and pay $999.99 for a new phone. The math doesn’t add up for Alex, and math is everything he believes in. The playwright was mentored by Gary Tieche. Directed by Kenneth Castillo.



A Bathroom Eulogy will feature (in alphabetical order) Jennifer DeRosa (Costume Designer for Love, Danielle; Jess Plus None; Lawless Range), Will Dixon (Days of Our Lives, The Residence, General Hospital, 13 Fanboy), Jesse Latourette (Z Nation, Miss 2059, Rapt, Five Minutes), and Jared Scott (Turnt, The Lake, Before We Go, 13 Reasons Why, Doctor Odyssey). Siblings Dan and Laura meet up in the bathroom of a funeral home before and during their grandfather’s funeral to debate who should have to deliver the eulogy since he wasn’t terribly well liked by seemingly anyone. Despite being interrupted by their mom and an old guy named Frank, they learn secrets about the grandpa who raised them that may help them see him in a whole new light. Or not. The playwright was mentored by Cris Eli Blak. Directed by Cate Caplin.



Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.