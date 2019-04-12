Carole J. Bufford & Lisa Donahey Announced To Join Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp At Catalina Bar & Grill

Acclaimed singers Carole J. Bufford and Lisa Donahey have been set to appear as special guests with Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp: Acoustically Speaking at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood on Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents. Bufford will perform on Monday and Donahey will perform on Tuesday.



Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought-after performers on the New York jazz and cabaret scene She recently completed a 10-month run at Birdland Jazz Club and is currently touring the US and Europe. Her shows Speak Easy, Shades of Blue, and You Don't Own Me have earned rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She was featured in Michael Feinstein's Great American Songbook Series at Jazz @ Lincoln Center as well as his Evening of Gershwin with the Palm Beach Pops Orchestra. She is the recipient of Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for Outstanding Vocalist. Her debut album, All By Myself, is available now at www.CaroleJBufford.com.



Lisa Donahey stands out as a singular multi-faceted talent with a style and panache all their own. She has captivated audiences throughout her native Southern California and beyond with critically acclaimed performances that tap into her passions for everything from classic pop, R&B, rock, the Great American Songbook and big band standards to musical theatre, country, novelty tunes, classical and even her own colorful mash-up style, jazzbaret. She attended the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston and has sung on numerous studio sessions for TV and film. For more, go to www.lisadonahey.com.



Admission is $25 $35 with VIP seating available. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service. Minimums apply. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





