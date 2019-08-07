California Symphony Orchestra and Musicians Union Announces Signing New Five-Year Contract

The California Symphony Orchestra and Musicians Union Local 6 of the American Federation of Musicians have announced the ratification of a new, five-year musicians' contract. This contract will run through July 31, 2023.



"Finishing this contract is an important step in ensuring the continued success of the California Symphony," said Executive Director Aubrey Bergauer. "Knowing a change in executive leadership is coming, I'm proud of the entire team of musicians and staff who made this negotiation a positive, thoughtful, forward-looking process. Additionally, we are so happy to announce another balanced budget; everyone on stage and off has worked incredibly hard to grow the California Symphony audience and donor base and create an environment that is welcoming to all."



The collective bargaining agreement calls for a 12% increase over the term of the contract. The 2019/20 season also includes additional services for the orchestra, who will perform twice as many concerts as in the 2014/15 season, two contract cycles ago.



Under the current leadership team of Executive Director Aubrey Bergauer, Music Director Donato Cabrera, and Board President Bill Armstrong, the California Symphony has increased the operating budget by 50% and held a balanced or surplus budget for four out of five years.



Board President Bill Armstrong said, "In five years, we have accomplished so much at the California Symphony. Moments like this - with a new musicians' agreement and another fiscal year in which we raised enough to cover all our expenses - are a time for us to feel proud of what we've achieved and thoughtful about what we are doing to ensure this success continues."



Rob Hoexter, Chair of the Players' Committee representing the musicians, said, "I have enjoyed watching the California Symphony grow again and appreciate how our public profile has been elevated through new promotional work, community outreach programs and innovative methods of reaching new audiences. On behalf of the orchestra, we are extremely glad to see this organization consistently balancing its budget while still working to expand the California Symphony season."



The California Symphony would like to thank the musicians' negotiating committee. In addition to the chair, Rob Hoexter (cello), additional members of the committee were: Daria D'Andrea (viola), Leighton Fong (principal cello), James Moore (oboe), and Laurien Jones (violin). Also at the negotiating table on behalf of the employer were Executive Director Aubrey Bergauer and Senior Director of Operations and Education Sunshine Deffner.



Aubrey Bergauer concludes her tenure with the California Symphony later this month on August 15, with a national search for her successor underway.



The California Symphony, entering its seventh season under the leadership of Music Director Donato Cabrera, is distinguished by its vibrant concert programs that combine classics alongside American repertoire and works by living composers, and for bringing music to people in new and unconventional settings.



The mission of the California Symphony is to enhance the lives of those it serves in Contra Costa County and the extended San Francisco Bay Area by performing the full range of orchestral repertoire of the highest quality with special attention to the work of American composers, presenting talented young performers in their first professional concert appearances, featuring performances by world class artists, and providing education outreach programs for the children and adults of our community.



For more information, please visit www.californiasymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Arturo Garcia





