California Pops Orchestra Cancels March 8th Magic of Broadway Show

The California Pops Orchestra show scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, March 8th at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center has been cancelled due to the rapidly escalating coronavirus situation.

This decision was not made lightly. This is the first show cancellation for the Pops in its entire 32-year history.

Last night the SF Symphony, Opera and Ballet all cancelled or postponed their performances for March. San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo Health officials have all warned against concerts and other live events. Cal Pops management today received numerous calls from worried patrons for the same reason.

Cal Pops conductor Kim Venaas says, "our shows should be full of happiness but most folks are overcome with worry. We're very sorry to have to do this but given the health circumstances there was simply no other choice. It was the right thing to do."

For details go to www.calpops.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You