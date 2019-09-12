Burbank International Film Festival Announces 2019 Winners And Finalists
The 11th Annual Burbank International Film Festival announced its winners at their closing night Awards Show and Reception held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel on September 8. This year's honorees included Ed Asner, Marion Ross, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Over 200 short and full-length films by up-and-coming filmmakers were screened during September 4-8 at the AMC Burbank 16.
THE WINNERS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL
BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ARE:
*Winners highlighted in bold text.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Ed Asner
Garry Marshall Spirit Award: Marion Ross
Honorees - Writing: Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
2019 Awareness Award: Documentary Short Film - ONE
FEATURE FILM FINALISTS: Right Before Your Eyes, Chubby Café, Relish, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, Senior Love Triangle, A Brand New Kitchen
WINNERS:
Best Drama: Relish
Best Comedy: Senior Love Triangle
Best Faith-Based: A Brand New Kitchen
Best Feature Film: Max Winslow and The House of Secrets
Animated - Short: The Wrong Rock, Mogu and Perol, The Blues Crab, Snip, Ameratsu
LA County Student Filmmakers: Dear McKraken, NicoTeen, Starfish, Dreamcatcher
Comedy - Short Films: Porch Light, Nailed, Chowchilla, Scott and Lenny go to Thai Town, Skin: The Movie, The Last Christiansa??
Documentary - Feature Length: Stallone: Frank That Is, ONE, Animal Pharm: Where Beasts Meet Biotech, Man on the Bus, Campesino, Where There is Darkness
Documentary - Short: Can We All Get Along, Composite, Song of the Open Road, Still Plays With Trains, The Death of Mr. Tamimi's Foot, Talk To Me Niko: Rescuing Rhinos In South Africa
Drama - Short Films: Disorder, Cemetery Tales, Leveling Up, From This Day Forward, When The Train Stops, Sides of the Horn
Faith-Based Short Films: Saved - Escape from Kim's Regime, Warriors of Lourdes, Mystical Crises, Sent Forth
Films By Women - Short: On The Other Side, Kool, 10 Syllables, Lalos House, Red Watch, Chance of Showers, Then & Now
Foreign Language - Feature: In Full Bloom, Curtiz, NO-ONE, Lament
Foreign Language - Short: The Heritage, Wanderer Wanderer, Rewind, Portraitist, Seven Seas
Horror/Thriller - Short Films: Smiley Death Face, The Sound, Spitting Image, Ricochet, The Faceless Man
New Media: Outrageous, Badge of a Quitter, All Talk: The Series, Agness and Estelle
Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror Thriller - Feature Films: My Soul To Keep, Volition, Other Monsters, Creators/The Past, Into Darkness, Home With A View Of The Monster
Science Fiction/Fantasy - Short Films: Tale of the Kite, The Way The Future was, a??Mr. Sushi, Deadpool the Musical 2, Sparks
Screenplays - Original: The Choice Machine, The True Fairy Tale of the Mythical Superghero, Burning Down, Katie Killed Brian, The Fall, A Dog Movie, Impaired Innocence, The Bohemian Alchamist, Luana, The Lease of nature, Fever, Bonspiel, Mammon's Bidding, Natasha Mail Order Bride Escape to America
Screenplays - Adapted: Stubblefield, Bear Witness: Murder Among Sisters, Agent Thumb, The Time Machine, Buddha's Shadow
Student Films: Super, Don't Croak, First Position, How to live your life Correctly,
Film Scores / Musical Composition - Short films: 8, Construct, Final Curtain, The Ribbon
Film Scores / Musical Composition - Feature films: American Mirror, Imitations of Immortality, Max Winslow, My Soul to Keep, Dream Killer, Rock n' Roll Eddie
LGBTQ Short Films: Hank, Ladylike, Hiding in Daylight, Dream House
Best Actor: Chad Michael Murray (Max Winslow and the House of Secrets), Timothy V. Murphy (In Full Bloom), Peter Jacobson (The Hour After Westerly) Vincent D'Onofrio (It's A Mess)
Best Actress: Cheri Oteri (Turkey's Done), Jade Chynoweth (Max Winslow and the House of Secrets) Hana Hayes (Relish), Sondra Currie (Take My Hand), Traci Lords (Cemetary Tales: A Tale of two Sisters)