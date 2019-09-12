Burbank International Film Festival Announces 2019 Winners And Finalists

The 11th Annual Burbank International Film Festival announced its winners at their closing night Awards Show and Reception held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel on September 8. This year's honorees included Ed Asner, Marion Ross, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Over 200 short and full-length films by up-and-coming filmmakers were screened during September 4-8 at the AMC Burbank 16.



THE WINNERS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL

BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ARE:

*Winners highlighted in bold text.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ed Asner



Garry Marshall Spirit Award: Marion Ross



Honorees - Writing: Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel



2019 Awareness Award: Documentary Short Film - ONE



FEATURE FILM FINALISTS: Right Before Your Eyes, Chubby Café, Relish, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, Senior Love Triangle, A Brand New Kitchen



WINNERS:

Best Drama: Relish

Best Comedy: Senior Love Triangle

Best Faith-Based: A Brand New Kitchen

Best Feature Film: Max Winslow and The House of Secrets



Animated - Short: The Wrong Rock, Mogu and Perol, The Blues Crab, Snip, Ameratsu



LA County Student Filmmakers: Dear McKraken, NicoTeen, Starfish, Dreamcatcher



Comedy - Short Films: Porch Light, Nailed, Chowchilla, Scott and Lenny go to Thai Town, Skin: The Movie, The Last Christiansa??



Documentary - Feature Length: Stallone: Frank That Is, ONE, Animal Pharm: Where Beasts Meet Biotech, Man on the Bus, Campesino, Where There is Darkness



Documentary - Short: Can We All Get Along, Composite, Song of the Open Road, Still Plays With Trains, The Death of Mr. Tamimi's Foot, Talk To Me Niko: Rescuing Rhinos In South Africa



Drama - Short Films: Disorder, Cemetery Tales, Leveling Up, From This Day Forward, When The Train Stops, Sides of the Horn



Faith-Based Short Films: Saved - Escape from Kim's Regime, Warriors of Lourdes, Mystical Crises, Sent Forth



Films By Women - Short: On The Other Side, Kool, 10 Syllables, Lalos House, Red Watch, Chance of Showers, Then & Now



Foreign Language - Feature: In Full Bloom, Curtiz, NO-ONE, Lament



Foreign Language - Short: The Heritage, Wanderer Wanderer, Rewind, Portraitist, Seven Seas



Horror/Thriller - Short Films: Smiley Death Face, The Sound, Spitting Image, Ricochet, The Faceless Man



Los Angeles County Student Filmmakers Award: Dear McCracken, Starfish, NicoTeen, Dreamcatcher



New Media: Outrageous, Badge of a Quitter, All Talk: The Series, Agness and Estelle



Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror Thriller - Feature Films: My Soul To Keep, Volition, Other Monsters, Creators/The Past, Into Darkness, Home With A View Of The Monster



Science Fiction/Fantasy - Short Films: Tale of the Kite, The Way The Future was, a??Mr. Sushi, Deadpool the Musical 2, Sparks



Screenplays - Original: The Choice Machine, The True Fairy Tale of the Mythical Superghero, Burning Down, Katie Killed Brian, The Fall, A Dog Movie, Impaired Innocence, The Bohemian Alchamist, Luana, The Lease of nature, Fever, Bonspiel, Mammon's Bidding, Natasha Mail Order Bride Escape to America



Screenplays - Adapted: Stubblefield, Bear Witness: Murder Among Sisters, Agent Thumb, The Time Machine, Buddha's Shadow



Student Films: Super, Don't Croak, First Position, How to live your life Correctly,



Film Scores / Musical Composition - Short films: 8, Construct, Final Curtain, The Ribbon



Film Scores / Musical Composition - Feature films: American Mirror, Imitations of Immortality, Max Winslow, My Soul to Keep, Dream Killer, Rock n' Roll Eddie



LGBTQ Short Films: Hank, Ladylike, Hiding in Daylight, Dream House



Best Actor: Chad Michael Murray (Max Winslow and the House of Secrets), Timothy V. Murphy (In Full Bloom), Peter Jacobson (The Hour After Westerly) Vincent D'Onofrio (It's A Mess)



Best Actress: Cheri Oteri (Turkey's Done), Jade Chynoweth (Max Winslow and the House of Secrets) Hana Hayes (Relish), Sondra Currie (Take My Hand), Traci Lords (Cemetary Tales: A Tale of two Sisters)







