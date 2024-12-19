BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Editor Gil Kaan Passes Away at Age 72

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of our longtime contributor and current Los Angeles Senior Editor Gil Kaan.

Kaan was a respected journalist, editor, and cultural commentator. A former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, Gil enjoyed a distinguished career that allowed him to capture and celebrate iconic artists of film, television, and the stage.

Over the years, his lens and interviews featured world-renowned talents such as Ann-Margret, Chita Rivera, Diana Ross, Faye Dunaway, Carol Channing, Shirley MacLaine, Catherine Deneuve, Liza Minnelli, Audra McDonald, Sandra Bernhard, Glenn Close, and Anna Nicole Smith.

He was also notably granted the rare and historic opportunity to conduct Lily Tomlin’s coming out interview. Beyond these remarkable encounters, Gil continued to review films and theatrical productions, sharing his incisive perspective with both Los Angeles and national audiences.

His work honored creativity, embraced diversity, and informed countless readers and fans. Having filed over 1000 stories since joining BroadwayWorld in 2014, Gil was known to the Los Angeles theater community as a champion for the arts, and most importantly, the artists themselves. He prided himself on his interviews, and championing a drive range of up and coming and established artists on the West Coast.

In a field where voices and images shape cultural memory, Kaan will be remembered for his passion, authenticity, and the generous spirit with which he approached his craft.

