Berkeley Playhouse Announces 2021-2022 Mainstage Season

Berkeley Playhouse announced its 13­­th mainstage season of musical productions that will kick off this fall.



The 2021-2022 Season begins in November with Into the Woods, the beloved Sondheim musical full of depth and magic. February opens with Head Over Heels, a bold and hilarious love story set to the music of the iconic 80's band The Go-Go's. Next up in April is Little Shop of Horrors, the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical. The season concludes with the YouthStage Spotlight Show production of School of Rock, the smash-hit musical inspired by the popular film.



Executive Artistic Director Kimberly Dooley reflects on the heart and purpose of our work:



"Imagine a bright and true golden thread, as strong as a sailor's rope-this thread is empathy," she said. "This thread is always at the core of the stories we tell and how we tell them. When we can see and truly feel another's story, we can empathize; our awareness grows, and our care for our community is strengthened and emboldened. Now more than ever we are deeply committed to making Berkeley Playhouse an empowering, inclusive, and welcoming place for our artists, students, and patrons."



Berkeley Playhouse Managing Director Mary K. Lins added: "We step into this new season with courage of heart and a renewed dedication to our mission of impacting lives through theater. We can't wait to open our doors and experience a season of incredible musical theater together."



New this season is Berkeley Playhouse's YouthStage Spotlight Show as an add-on to season passes.



"Working with youth is core to our mission and our young performers command the stage with their talent, dedication, and courage," said Dooley. "I am honored to be directing our YouthStage Spotlight Show and I know audiences will be thrilled with the artistic quality they'll experience in School of Rock."