BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Star In ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS ATTENTION At The Montalbán Theatre

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are back in an all new two-queen holiday extravaganza, All I Want for Christmas is Attention. After last year's wildly successful To Jesus, Thanks for Everything, Jinkx and DeLa return to the stage this holiday season in a high-spirited scramble to maintain your interest! DeLa is all sugar and Jinkx is all spice - but how do these two very different gals deal with the stress of the holidays? A little song, a lot of eggnog, and theatres full of people looking at them. Yup ... all they want for Christmas is attention!



Sweet as pie and sharp as cheddar, the Terminally Delightful BenDeLaCreme is best known as Miss Congeniality from Season Six of RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as the multi-record-breaking powerhouse of All Stars 3. She has performed throughout the world, premiered four critically acclaimed solo shows off Broadway, and has written, directed, and produced a myriad of narrative and variety spectaculars that have played to sold out audiences for over a decade.



Jinkx Monsoon is a hard-working single mother with ambition. Since winning Season Five of RuPaul's Drag Race, she has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with her music partner, Major Scales. The duo has also released two albums - The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped. Her voice is heard on the Cartoon Network shows Steven Universe and Mighty Magiswords. Her web show Cool Mom, co-starring her comedy partner Nick Sahoyah, can be seen exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. When she is not touring for the holidays she is starring in the National Tour of Xanadu with co-star Ginger Minj.



Reserved seating starts at $35. VIP packages are available which include a pre-show meet and greet with the performers and other surprises. Tickets are available online at https://www.themontalban.com/shows or via phone by calling (323) 461-6999, or in person at The Montalbán Theatre box office at 1615 North Vine Street in Hollywood, Monday through Friday, 1pm-6pm.





