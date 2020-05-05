BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Costume Designer and Educator Halei Parker Who Makes Art a Part of Her Everyday Life

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the Arts alive in the City of the Angels. And just like all of us, I wondered how they are dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved.

This Spotlight focuses on Costume Designer and Educator Halei Parker, who I first met in the dressing room at the Clark Library when she showed up with a wonderful variety of cleverly designed costumes for the publicity photo shoot for "Lady Windermere's Fan" when I was the publicist for Chalk Repertory Theatre. Halei really opened my eyes to the possibilities for character interpretation that a costume designer can bring to a show.

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Halei Parker (Halei):

I'm a freelance costume designer for theatre, opera, dance, immersive experiences, and film. I'm also an educator, and think of myself as a storyteller and world creator. The projects that excite me the most are deeply collaborative and are usually highly stylized and a little weird, especially since I love mixing ideas from disparate sources to create something magical and new.

(SB): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out it needed to immediately be either postponed or cancelled?

(Halei):

I was mentoring students and beginning to source and fabric shop for a production of "Sweeney Todd" at Cal State LA when we were shut down. I was also beginning the design phase for the Getty Villa summer show. This year the Troubies (Troubadour Theatre Company) were going to be performing our new original musical "LIZAstrata" (think Los Vegas Liza Minnelli meets Aristophanes' Lysistrata meets the Troubies). Thankfully I had just wrapped shooting on a film and closed the show "Earthquakes In London" at Rogue Machine right before the world turned upside down.

(SB): How were the shutdowns communicated with the cast and production team?

(SB): How were the shutdowns communicated with the cast and production team?

(Halei):

For Sweeney, we heard in our production meeting, two days before the Stay-At-Home order. The Liza news came at the end of March. We all saw it coming, but I was really hoping it would still manage to go on. The world could really use some more Troubie joy about now. It was pretty crushing. At this point, we are looking at postponements for both of those, and thankfully not cancellations.

(SB): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(SB):

What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(Halei): The whole rest of my year in now in flux, since no one really knows when we will be allowed to gather together again to experience live theatre in a group setting. I'm just trying to keep all my fingers and toes crossed that we can make stories for the world again before the year is out.

(SB): How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(Halei):

Art is always alive in my home. More than half of my apartment is actually a costume shop, so I'm surrounded by fabrics and my tools. I've been able to keep busy by making hundreds of masks from my eclectic stock of fabrics, and have done a few costume challenges that have proven to be quite fun. I'm trying to curb my use of social media.... somewhat. That is especially true when I am designing and creating costumes for shows.

I'm also feeding my need to make Art for others right now by making a mural for my building on the wall of our little garden.

(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(Halei): Chin up, loves. The world is going to need us more than ever when we are allowed to meet again. Just keep that passion alive in your heart.

You can find my work and process photos on HaleiParker.com or on Instagram: HaleiParkerDesign and HaleiPie

Halei Parker Costume Design Photo Captions:

Halei Parker Headshot taken at the 2019 Ovation Awards "Hairy Ape" with Odyssey Theatre Ensemble George Takei in "Allegiance" with East West Players and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center "How The Princh Stole Christmas" with Troubadour Theatre Company "1984" at Greenway Court Theatre "Gallery Secrets" with Chalk Repertory Theatre and the Los Angeles Natural History Museum "Exit The King" with NoHo Actors Theatre "Lady Windermere's Fan" with Chalk Repertory Theatre and the Clark Rare Book Library





