Review: CRY IT OUT BY MOLLY SMITH METZLER at Little Fish Theatre

Expertly directed by Mirai (center in photo) and produced by Tara Donovan for Little Fish Theatre, Molly Smith Metzler’s play Cry It Out centers on three neighbors (and one husband) learning to deal with parenthood who learn to rely on each other for advice or a shoulder to cry on as things become emotionally overwhelming. Fantastically realistic performances by (L-R) Rena Carter (Adrienne), Kyla Schoer (Jessie), Samantha Barrios (Lina), and Brian O'Sullivan (Mitchell), and, none of whom are parents offstage, brilliantly take on the personas of stressed out, sleep-deprived new parents who just want to do the best for their new baby and family no matter the personal cost to their own sanity.

New mothers Samantha Barrios (Lina) and Kyla Schoer (Jessie) comfort each other.

But what happens when someone joins the group whose outlook hails from the opposite side of a parental coin? Will the two who have now become best friends and shared so much of their personal stories with each other open their arms and let another struggling new mom into their circle of camaraderie? And in one hour and 50 minutes without an intermission, tales of not only burgeoning friendship and compassion, as well as secrets and lies being revealed, lead to personal hardships and set-backs which band them together and then tear them apart.

Samantha Barrios (Lina) and Kyla Schoer (Jessie)

The entire play takes place in Jessie’s backyard in Manorhaven in suburban Long Island, which is directly on the ocean, heavily populated, and depending on the block where you live, either middle class or quite rundown. Jessie’s block is somewhere in between, and her immediate neighbor, the fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants Lina who always speaks her mind, have already bonded in their stay-at-home first-time Mom isolation while caring for their newborns. The two could not be more different in education, material wealth, and general outlook but have learned to support each other as sisters in their times of need.

The two meet on a scheduled twice-a-day coffee break while their babies are sleeping, monitors close by in case crying summons either of them that something may be wrong. And trust me, they are willing to literally drop everything at the sound of that first cry.

Brian O'Sullivan (Mitchell), Samantha Barrios (Lina) and Kyla Schoer (Jessie) meet for the first time.

One morning while enjoying coffee and chatter about work, husbands, baby woes, and their real lack of sleep, the two women are unexpectedly joined by Mitchell, a well-dressed man on his way to work who seems rather high-strung and extremely worried about the health of his wife Adrienne, who has not yet bonded with their newborn baby. To try and set his mind at ease, Jessie agrees to allow Adrienne to stop by and visit with them sight unseen during one of their coffee breaks.

Samantha Barrios (Lina) and Kyla Schoer (Jessie)

However, Lina is very wary to let a new neighbor from Sands Point join them, fearing she will look down on her in more ways than one. You see, that area is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the whole country situated up on a hill directly overlooking Jessie’s backyard. And apparently, Mitchell has been using a telescope to do just that for several months, as has his wife, hoping to gain some insight into how a “normal” mother should be acting. At least that is what Mitchell hopes will happen, but Adrienne, it turns out, just wants to get back to work running her top- notch jewelry business and forget the baby even exists.

Rena Carter (Adrienne), Kyla Schoer (Jessie)

But both Lina and Jessie have their own marital woes, besides being asked to help someone else solve theirs. Being a corporate lawyer for nine years, Jessie understands the desire to get back to work after having a child and does not fault Adrienne for wanting to do so. But Jessie has discovered over the past few months that she really enjoys staying home and being a full-time mom and caring friend to those in need. And fortunately for her, money isn’t a problem.

Samantha Barrios (Lina) and Kyla Schoer (Jessie)

But when Jessie’s husband tells her he wants to buy a cottage next to his parents’ luxurious home on the island, it means Jessie will need to go back to work to assist in paying off the new mortgage. She is not pleased with him for making this life-changing decision without consulting his wife first, and takes comfort confiding in Lina which eases her anger and releases many tears, but does not solve the dilemma.

Kyla Schoer (Jessie) and Samantha Barrios (Lina)

Lina on the other hand must work as a hospital receptionist to assist in supporting her family since her husband is employed in a pizza parlor. But unlike the other two women, Lina does not want to go back to work, but must return after her 12-week parental leave and find someone else to care for her child. But her husband’s mother, with whom they live, is a heavy drinker so how can Lisa trust her to care for the newborn? Her resulting mood – RAGE! And Barrios brings it full force to the stage.

Kyla Schoer (Jessie) and Brian O'Sullivan (Mitchell)

On the other hand, Mitchell and Adrienne each own and run their own businesses, therefore can take off all the time want for whatever reason appeals to them. However, Jessie and Lina are caught up in the set rules of labor law where they work, which have to be upheld or jobs will be lost. But while Lina MUST go back to work or lose her job, Jessie winds up caught in the middle and goes through her own version of disappointment coupled with anger.

All four actors as well as director Mirai are to be commended for keeping the action moving and characters deeply present in their own truths. Given the small and up-close staging in the black box theater every audience member will feel like a fly on the fence in Jessie’s backyard while seated on all four sides of the center stage playing area. Each in their own ways creates a portrait of parenthood that is by turns raw, hilarious, joyful, and profoundly moving.

The deeply felt and communicated emotions, thoughts, and disappointment are nothing short of miraculous and I guarantee you will want to hug each of the actors after the show as a way of letting them know how you have been in that position as their characters and understand how difficult it is. It’s a universal life experience to deal with emotions that can overwhelm you, even if you have never been a parent.

Kyla Schoer (Jessie) and Rena Carter (Adrienne)

Tech credits are top notch from set and props designer Catherine Pitt, lighting designer David Zahacewski, sound designer Doug Mattingly who adds in just the right combination of outdoor sounds to authenticate the setting, costumes designed by Michael Muller that reflect the mindset of each character and their social status, with stage manager Lisa Brehoue Roy assisting in moving scenery pieces with cast members between scenes.

Performances of Cry It Out take place at The Pond @ Little Fish Theatre, 514 N Prospect Ave, Ste. L1, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 through November 30, 2025 with evening shows at 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2:30 PM. Free onsite parking. Tickets: $37 Regular | $35 Senior | $22 Student (includes $2 service fee). For tickets, call 310-512-6030; text 424-203-4707 or purchase yours online at www.littlefishtheatre.org. Due to language and adult situations, this play is not appropriate for children.

Credit for all photos: Christopher Burke

