Review: Family-Friendly Holiday Magic Abounds in A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Noise Within’s special brand of holiday magic has returned to welcome in another joy-filled season. Beloved for its inventive staging, whimsical costumes and boundless good cheer, the company’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol is again lighting up the stage with fresh surprises and heartfelt good family spirit. Performances run through December 24 at A Noise Within’s acclaimed Pasadena venue.

Geoff Elliott as Scrooge

Uniquely faithful to the original text by Charles Dickens, every word in this production is taken from the novel, with not a single line added or changed. Adapted for the stage by Geoff Elliott (who stars as Scrooge), co-directed by Elliott and Julia Rodriguez–Elliott, and featuring original music by Robert Oriol and music direction by Rod Bagheri, the creative team reinvents the production each year, ensuring that no two seasons are ever the same. And since I have attended this marvelous production for the past several years, I can honestly say that this year’s version is astounding on its own with no need to compare it to what’s different or the same from past incarnations!

“It’s amazing, really, the discovery that we could stay with something this long and still love it, still continue to find new depths every year,” says adapter, co-director, and star Geoff Elliott. “There’s something about this story’s enduring humanity that keeps inspiring us.”

Geoff Elliott (Scrooge) visits his nephew Fred (Jack Zubieta) and his wife (Analisa Idalia) during his ghostly adventures during Christmas present

“It’s such a joyous experience to return to A Christmas Carol annually,” adds Rodriguez-Elliott. “It reminds us of the power of community, compassion and transformation, the very things the holidays are meant to celebrate.”

This year, the role of Ebenezer Scrooge is being shared by Geoff Elliott and Henri Lubatti, with a talented triple-threat ensemble including A Noise Within resident artists Kasey Mahaffy as Bob Cratchit, Riley Shanahan as Marley, Trisha Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Cassandra Marie Murphy as Belle, and Alison Rodriguez as the Narrator. Dan Lin appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and Anthony Adu returns for a third year as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Also featured are Amber Liekhus as Mrs. Cratchit, Jack Zubieta as Scrooge’s nephew Fred Cratchit, and Alisa Idalia as Fred’s money-hungry wife.

The Cratchit Family celebrates Christmas with love. Center: Amber Liekhus (Mrs. Cratchit) and Kasey Mahaffy (Bob Cratchit) and the Cratchit children, clockwise from left: Brooklyn Bao, Brendan Burgos, Micah Lanfer, Stella Bullock and Dorothy Smith

Young performers, including Brooklyn Bao, Stella Bullock, Brendan Burgos, Micah Lanfer and Dorothy Smith as the Cratchit children and Aria Zhang as Tiny Tim, are all drawn from A Noise Within’s Summer with Shakespeare program. The scenes of the Cratchit family gathering around their sparse dining room table together in love, respect, and the pure joy of living proves that though poor, they remain the heart of soul of the story. Would that everyone had the opportunity to be raised in such a special family, especially when hard times must be faced.

Geoff Elliott as Scrooge and Riley Shanahan as Marley's Ghost

Geoff Elliott embodies the role of Scrooge with every ounce of his being, from the curmudgeonly miser counting his coins as the play opens through Riley Shanahan’s Ghost of Jacob Marley’s scary visit, which was absolutely frightening on so many levels thanks to awe-inspiring additions from the entire creative team including scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; Costume Designer Angela Balogh Calin; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; lighting designer Ken Booth; sound design and original music by Robert Orlot, projections designer Nicholas Santiago; and properties designer Stephen Taylor.

And I must recognize the outstanding work of Alison Rodriguez as the Narrator, dressed in black with script in hand as if the show’s backstage manager who guides the production by sharing connecting story elements as she wanders around the stage as scenery is moved into place between scenes and cast members enter through the audience aisles. And kudos also to the bell ringers who stroll onto the stage and add the beautiful sounds of Christmas bells to scene changes thanks to music direction by Rod Bagheri.

Trisha Miller as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Geoff Elliott as Scrooge

Other performances of note include the lovely Trisha Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Past dressed in a gown of cascading layers of white who enters on a swing as if without a care in the world to offer Scrooge a chance to harken back to an earlier and more innocent time when one self-centered decision changed the course of his life. Anthony Adu appears as if walking on hidden stilts as the outdoorsy-decorated tower of the Ghost of Christmas Present who shows Scrooge the forgotten factory workers he employs but treats so unfairly. And another lesson is learned.

And by the time Dan Lin arrives as the haunting Ghost of Christmas Future to show Scrooge what the error of his ways will wrought if he does not change his ways now, upon waking unharmed in his own bed Scrooge rushes to immediately change his ways – most importantly with his own family by rushing to celebrate the holidays with them. And of course, arriving at the Cratchits to enjoy some of the giant turkey he sent their way. God bless us, everyone indeed!

Scrooge visits his nephew Fred's Christmas Party during his ghostly adventures with Christmas Present (L-R) Stella Bullock, Analisa Idalia, Jack Zubieta (above), Geoff Elliott (Scrooge), Cassandra Mary Murphy, and Riley Shanahan

With its stirring original music, vivid storytelling and exuberant cast, A Christmas Carol at A Noise Within continues to capture the timeless magic of Dickens’ classic - and the enduring hope that kindness can redeem us all. Performances continue at A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 through December 24 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be three additional performances, on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $51.50 (including fees), with student tickets starting at $25. Tickets to the performance on Thursday, Dec. 4 will be Pay What You Choose, with family packs available, as well as discounts for groups of 10 or more.

I encourage you to bring your entire family to enjoy this spectacular production! But please note the show is appropriate for ages 5 and up (babies and toddlers not permitted). To purchase tickets or for more information, call (626) 356-3100 or visit www.anoisewithin.org

An additional sensory–friendly “Relaxed Performance” will take place on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. which provides an inviting environment for those living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Developmental Delay, or other sensory issues, by providing a shorter run time; freedom to talk and move around the theater during the performance; reduced lighting and sound effects; and designated activity/relaxation spaces for those who need a break; and trained staff available to assist patrons throughout the event. More information available at www.anoisewithin.org/relaxedperformances

Production photo credit: Abe Portillo

