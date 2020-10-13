BWW Feature: THE GREEN ROOM by Dramatically Incorrect Theatre Group

takes you on a journey of 4 college seniors approaching their final days on campus

Imagine being in your last year of college as a theatre major. There are so many things happening: recitals, senior projects, juries and final productions. THE GREEN ROOM musical takes us on a journey of 4 college seniors who are approaching their final days on campus together, wondering and worrying about entering the real world.

John, Cliff, Anna and Divonne live out complicated lives in their college theatre department's Green Room. At times hilarious and heartwarming, but always enlightening and even alarming, this concept musical gives an account of the struggles in finding your place in this crazy, 21st Century world.

THE GREEN ROOM is written by C. Stephen Foster and Rod Damer with music and lyrics by Chuck Pelletier. Dramatically Incorrect is presenting this musical virtually on October 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The show is directed by Paul Gymziak and music directed by Micheal Hoffmann. The cast features Leo Ducharme as Cliff, Connor Forbes as John, Michelle Kelly as Divonne and Meredythe Leonard as Anna.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Dramatically Incorrect, please visit their website at https://ditgdc.com/.

Photo courtesy of Dramatically Incorrect Theatre Group

