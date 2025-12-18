Interview: Eden Espinosa on the world premiere of WOMAN IS... at The Wallis

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony and Emmy nominated artist Eden Espinosa is recognized for her critically acclaimed and iconic portrayals of Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco), and as Maureen Johnson in the closing Broadway company of Rent, among many others. Her career as an actress, singer, and voice-over artist has spanned two decades on stage and screen.

The world premiere of her solo concert Woman Is… brings her back to Los Angeles, promising to blend Broadway spirit with a pop edge, and a glimmer of holiday magic. I decided to speak with Eden about her two decades performing on stage and screen, the creation of her new concert, and what she hopes will draw audiences to it.

Hello Eden! Thanks for taking the time to speak with me today. Let’s chat about your new concert Woman Is… coming to The Wallis on December 19. What inspired you to create it?

There were a lot of factors that went into me creating this show for the Wallis. I’m born and raised in Southern California, and I haven’t done a concert in LA since my album release in 2019. So I wanted to create an all-new set list for this one. I also wanted to stretch myself and branch out to other genres of music so this really is a true mix of everything that I love.

How would you describe its theme and how the content expresses it?

It’s definitely a concert and not a cabaret so I wouldn’t necessarily say that there is a theme, but all of these songs mean something to me. Even some of the newer ones that I’ve never sung before. It’s funny, I chose certain songs in the beginning phases of developing this show, and at first it was because they were nostalgic or old faves. But when I really started learning the lyrics, the meaning went a whole lot deeper for me and resonated in a new way. So I’m really looking forward to seeing how that translates for the audience and what that brings up for them as well.

Are the songs performed well-known or new ones created for this show?

It truly is an eclectic mixture of songs I’ve written, songs I’m known for, songs that have always held a special place in my heart, or ones I used to love dancing and lip syncing to when I was a kid.

What was your process for including them as part of your life?

What I usually do is make a huge playlist of a bunch of songs and then slowly take away the ones that aren’t speaking to me. There are some brand new arrangements of many songs we know and love and there definitely will be songs that not a lot of people know as well.

The concert is described as genre-bending. What makes that true?

I’ve had the good fortune of working in the industry for over 25 years. That comes with having sung MANY different styles of music which I love. So, again with this one, we are bringing together songs from the 80’s, 60’s, holiday tunes, musical theater tunes, current pop artist, Tejano, etc.

What important lesson did you learn about yourself while bringing it to the stage?

I truly believe that I am in the service industry. For the 90 minutes the audience is there, it’s my job to be of service to them, the material, and curate an experience for them. I can get caught up in trying to please everyone and focusing on singing things that people want to hear and not really thinking about what I want to sing. I feel like as much as this is for the people will be in attendance, it’s also for me. I’m taking some risks with some of this material, but I haven’t been this excited for a show in a very long time and that feels good. My inner child is happy with this set list! This one is for her!

Thanks so much!

* * * *

Woman Is … Eden Espinosa takes place on Friday, December 19, 2025 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in the Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills 9021. Tickets start at $53.90, available online at https://TheWallis.org/ or by phone to 310.746.4000.

Photos courtesty of The Wallis and the artist

