Atelier Samuel Beckett Launches New Residency Award Honoring Olga Garay-English and Dr. Kerry English

Atelier Samuel Beckett, a Franco-Irish artists’ residency program based in Méricourt, France, has announced the launch of the Olga Garay-English and Dr. Kerry English Residency Award, a new three-year initiative supporting Latinx and Latin American artists.

The award is conceived and funded by international arts leader Olga Garay-English, in memory of her late husband, Dr. Kerry English, a dedicated pediatrician and passionate supporter of the arts.

Developed in collaboration with the National Latinx Theater Initiative (NLTI) and Trasna, an initiative of the Irish Consulate in Los Angeles, the award provides a three-week residency at Atelier Samuel Beckett. Each recipient will receive mentorship from Judy Hegarty Lovett and Conor Lovett, the artistic directors of Gare St Lazare Ireland, known worldwide for their acclaimed interpretations of Samuel Beckett’s work.

The award supports artists across disciplines with a focus on theatrical experimentation and reflection. In addition to self-guided development, residents are encouraged to engage with Beckett’s writing, which is central to the Atelier’s mission.

Inaugural Award Recipients:

2026: Luis Alfaro – An acclaimed Chicano playwright, poet, and performance artist, Alfaro is a MacArthur Fellow and director of the MFA Playwriting program at the University of Southern California.

2027: Rogelio Gracia – An award-winning Uruguayan actor, writer, and producer whose cross-media storytelling spans theatre, film, and radio. He is the founder of Audiocuentos.com.

2028: Rebeca Alemán – A Venezuelan-born actress, playwright, pianist, and journalist, Alemán’s work centers on human rights and cross-cultural empathy.

"This residency is a celebration of artists whose work, like Beckett’s, seeks meaning in the margins,” said Garay-English. “I am proud to support Latinx voices and honor the memory of Kerry, whose love of theatre was lifelong and generous."

Garay-English, an influential figure in U.S. and international performing arts, is a co-director of the National Latinx Theater Initiative, and has held leadership roles at the Doris Duke Foundation, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and Chile’s Fundación Teatro a Mil. She has been honored with a Bessie Award and the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government.

Atelier Samuel Beckett, established in 2023, serves as a space for artists to engage in reflective, cross-cultural exploration through the lens of Beckett’s legacy.

For more information, visit www.nlti.org or contact Atelier Samuel Beckett via Gare St Lazare Ireland.

