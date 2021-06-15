Applications Now Open For IAMA's Upcoming Under 30 Playwrights Lab

Applications are open today through July 15 for L.A.-based playwrights under the age of 30 to join IAMA Theatre Company's upcoming 2021-22 "Under 30 Playwrights Lab." Virtual readings of five new plays developed in the current, 2020-21 Lab are scheduled to take place July 15 through 18.

IAMA's Under 30 Lab provides an artistic home for the next generation of L.A. playwrights and is an integral building block of the company's mission to foster young, hip and modern storytelling. Now entering its third year, the Lab provides a writing community that fosters early-career playwrights under the age of 30 of varied backgrounds, vocations and skill levels. The writers meet on a monthly basis over the course of one year to share and develop their work in a peer-guided format led by Under 30 alum and program director Max Friedlich. Members of the Lab are also given dramaturgical support from the artistic and literary staff at IAMA, as well as a ticket to each of IAMA's mainstage and virtual productions. Each year, the Lab culminates with readings or workshops of the members' work that may be open to the public. In past years, IAMA has partnered with the Ojai Playwrights Conference, which offered mentorship to each playwright as they approached the end of their residency.

The Under 30 Playwrights Lab is open to applicants who are based in Los Angeles and will be between the ages of 18 and 30 as of Sept. 2021. Interested writers should email a resume or CV of relevant theater and/or writing experience; a one-page personal statement about why they want to be a part of a playwriting group in Los Angeles; and a one-act or full length play to under30lab@iamatheatre.com

Admission to readings of new work developed in the Lab by members of the 2020-21 class will take place online and are free and open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

• Thursday, July 15 at 5 p.m. PT: 23nMe by Gabriela Ortega• Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. PT: I Don't Like You by Rosie Narasaki• Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m. PT: Angie, Aggie, and Anthony by Jaime Jaget• Saturday, July 17 at 5 p.m. PT: Les Sauvages de la Mer Pacifique by Noa Gardner• Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. PT: Buckland Is Cancelled by Alicia Carroll