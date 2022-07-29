Annie McGrath Named Managing Director of Hollywood's Blank Theatre

Annie McGrath has been named The Blank Theatre's new Managing Director, it was announced by Daniel Henning, Founding Artistic Director, and Paulo Andrés, Board Chair.



McGrath has been working with The Blank for 10 years. She started as a production apprentice for the 20th Anniversary Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) in 2012, and since then has worked on YPF as a photographer, producer, bartender, and everything in between. Alongside Producing Director Bree Pavey, she led the transition to YPF online when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, making sure that the program would continue and reach the widest possible audience. She has also produced the Living Room Series and served on the YPF Selection Committee. Outside of her work with The Blank, she is VP of Production and Development at Constellation Immersive, a CAA affiliate producing large-scale immersive experiences including "DiscOasis" in Central Park. Prior to that she was VP of Development at Emerald Bay Entertainment, a TV and film production company.



Said Henning, "Annie has the vision and passion of The Blank Theatre in her blood. Her long tenure as a volunteer coupled with her business skills, educational background, and theatrical savvy makes her literally the perfect choice to fill this role. I am thrilled to see where The Blank can go with Annie steering the ship. We are blessed to have her step into this more significant role at The Blank."



Andrés added, "We are so excited to have Annie joining The Blank family in this capacity and look forward to having her add her experience and talent as Managing Director. I know that she will play an integral part in the continued growth of The Blank."



The Blank was founded in 1990 by Daniel Henning and the theatre's over 70 mainstage productions have won 13 LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, eight LA Weekly Awards, five LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, four NAACP Awards, 20 Back Stage Garland Awards, four BroadwayWorld Awards, and received hundreds of other nominations. Named "One of the Best Theatre Companies in America" by the Drama League, The Blank was honored by the LA City Council and won the Hollywood Arts Council's Award "for pursuing artistic excellence and nurturing the next generation of playwrights."



For more information, visit www.theblank.com.