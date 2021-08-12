Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alisa Weilerstein Replaces Pablo Ferrandez In LA Phil Concert At The Hollywood Bowl

The concert takes place Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 8PM.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein, in her Hollywood Bowl debut, replaces Pablo Ferrández, who had to cancel due to visa issues, in a performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, August 19, 2021. Weilerstein will be featured in Beethoven's Triple Concerto with fellow soloists María Dueñas and Sergio Tiempo.

Weilerstein made her LA Phil debut at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2010. Considered one of the foremost cellists of our time, she performs at the most prestigious international venues in solo recitals, chamber concerts and concerto collaborations with the preeminent conductors and orchestras around the world.

WHEN: Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 8PM

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2021 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.


