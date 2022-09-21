Aída Cuevas Launches HECHO EN LAS AMERICAS At The Soraya  

Aída Cuevas, "The Queen of Ranchera Music" commemorates the 45th anniversary of her career as she returns to her Los Angeles familia at The Soraya for the fourth time to perform Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo, a spectacular retrospective of her most beloved songs and greatest hits including favorites such as El Pastor, México en la Piel, Te Doy Las Gracias, and Quizás Mañana.

Accompanied by Mariachi Aztlán, Aida performs Saturday, Oct 1 at 8pm. Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased at www.thesoraya.org or by phone at 818-677-3000.

Aida Cuevas presents 45th Anniversary-Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo, an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as Mexico's most important female voice: "The Queen of Ranchera Music." She will be joined onstage by the renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests. A master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas has led one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music and became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a GRAMMY when she was honored at the 2018 awards for "Best Regional Mexican Music Album" for her CD Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas). This concert is the first of nine performances in the Hecho en Las Américas Series.

The Soraya continues to provide a center for Latin American artists and audiences. "The Valley and greater Los Angeles are home to a wealth of the most vibrant Spanish-speaking communities," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director. "While this has been true for decades, we recognize that many arts organizations have not fully served them. I believe The Soraya is the only organization in the region to offer an entire series-Hecho en Las Américas -dedicated to the diverse music and dance forms of Mexico, Central America,and South America. We are proud to serve the communities nearby, and also celebrate that entire families come to us from great distances for our performances."

Nine performances from eight different artists will be presented in the Hecho en Las Américas Series, beginning with the Aída Cuevas celebration on October 1. The Series will conclude on May 13, 2023 with Dreamers, a collaboration between Mexican singer-songwriter Magos Herrera's and the New York string quartet Brooklyn Rider performing pieces from their Dreamers album.

For more information on Hecho en Las Américas, please visit TheSoraya.org

Aída Cuevas has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. With a 45-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas, dubbed "The Queen of Ranchera Music," is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. Cuevas celebrates a long lasting career with a GRAMMY award, a Latin GRAMMY award and seven Latin GRAMMY nominations in the "Best Mariachi / Ranchero Album" category.

In addition to her 2018 GRAMMY award win, she previously won a Latin GRAMMY for "Best Tango Album" for her 2010 release, "De Corazón a Corazón...Mariachi Tango."

Cuevas' latest release "Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II," is the second of five CD installments in which she pays tribute to the legendary singer and songwriter. Gabriel produced two albums for Cuevas, 1983's "Aida Cuevas Canta a Juan Gabriel" and 1985's "Exitos." The first volume of Totalmente Juan Gabriel was released in 2013. Cuevas celebrated the life and career of her dearest friend and greatest mentor with a special U.S. tribute tour. She is the only artist authorized by the Juan Gabriel estate to record and tour his music.

Cuevas is a master of the mariachi art song performing a full range of mariachi numbers, including the falsetto heavyweight El Pastor, the iconic Juan Gabriel hits "Te Doy Las Gracias," "Te Vas a Quedar Con Las Ganasand Quizás Mañana," as well as new songs from "Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II," including "Gracias Por Todo," "Cada Vez, Cada Vez," and "Buscando el Séptimo Amor." Cuevas also performs many ranchero classics, such as "Traición a Juan," and the José Alfredo Jiménez compositions "Me Equivoque Contigo" and "No Me Amenaces." Her unique voice and style have allowed her to cultivate a successful career spanning decades, leaving a remarkable imprint in the history of Mexican music.

Bill Brownlee of The Kansas City Star called Cuevas "a powerful voice that encapsulates the essence of her nation's spirit...rather than constricting Cuevas' artistry, the traditional acoustic format liberated her stellar instrument."