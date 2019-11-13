A VERY MERRY MAGICMANIA is Coming to the Santa Monica Playhouse

The holiday season is even more magical with the return of A Very Merry MagicMania at the Santa Monica Playhouse, running every weekend from Nov. 23 through Dec. 29. This festival of ever-changing magic and variety acts features the world's greatest award-winning magicians from The Magic Castle, America's Got Talent, Penn and Teller's Fool Us and Masters of Illusion. Every weekend is different! Hosted by Albie Selznick (Smoke and Mirrors) and the producers of Magic Monday and MagicMania. See the best illusions performed up-close by multiple magicians without a special pass or drink minimum. All ages welcome but recommended for ages 8 and up.



Saturday, Nov. 23 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 @ 3 p.m.



Pre-show both dates @ 30 mins before showtime

· Dave Cox (Award-winning magician of the improvisational duo The Charlatans)

· Christopher Moorman (sleight-of-hand illusionist)

· Chris Randall (Las Vegas-based magic entertainer seen on Masters of Illusion)

· Trigg Watson (Award-winning magician seen on Don't Blink, Fool Us, Masters of Illusion)

Saturday, Nov. 30 @ 8 p.m.

Pre-show both dates @ 30 mins before showtime

· Victor Ian Elan (Victorian-style conjurer and clairvoyant)

· Pop Haydn (7-time Magic Castle "Magician of the Year")

· Jonathan Molo (Magic Castle member, strolling and close-up master magician)

· Siegfried Tieber (From Ecuador. Fooled Penn and Teller on Fool Us)

Sunday, Dec. 1 @ 3 p.m.

· Victor Ian Elan (see above)

· Pop Haydn (see above

· Hubb (Magic Castle member, first place winner at The Magic Castle's Strolling Showdown)

· Siegfried Tieber (see above)

Saturday, Dec. 7 @ 8 p.m.

· John Accardo (Award-winning sleight-of-hand magician seen on ABC's Nightline)

· The Kalvan Family Jugglers (America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show)

· New Bad Boys of Magic (comedic, vaudevillian duo, Magic Castle members)

· Steve Owens (14-time magic award winner and hand-shadow artist)

Sunday, Dec. 8 @ 3 p.m.

· The Kalvan Family Jugglers (see above)

· New Bad Boys of Magic (see above)

· Steve Owens (see above)

· Jeki Yoo (South Korean Quick-Change Artist and international award-winning magician)

Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 3 p.m.

· Naathan Phan (award-winning Magic Castle magician seen in America's Got Talent, Fool Us, The Hollywood Christmas Parade, Masters of Illusion, Superbad, and Wizard Wars)

Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 @ 3 p.m.

Pre-show on Sunday only at 2:30 p.m.

· Jeff Black (Sleight-of-hand illusionist seen on America's Got Talent, and Masters of Illusion)

· Dennis Forel (Magic Castle member, one of America's foremost Balloon Sculptors)

· Krystyn Lambert (Magic Castle member since the age of 12, one of the most recognized female magicians)

· Kevin "k-dog" Pernick (Magic Castle member and sleight-of-hand illusionist)

Saturday, Dec. 28 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29 @ 3 p.m.

· Christopher Hart (Award-winning magician and The Thing in The Addams Family films)

· Dr. John (Magician, hypnotist and mind reader)

· Ivan Pecel (nine-time world champion juggler)



Tickets and information: www.MagicMondayLA.com

Take a look at footage below!





