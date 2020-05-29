A Noise Within Announces Virtual FRIDAYS @ FIVE Programming

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classical repertory theatre, has launched a virtual program called Fridays @ Five to give theatre fans insight into the process behind the company's work and to share updates about the company virtually every Friday at 5 p.m. PST on A Noise Within's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/anoisewithin).

Each online event will showcase a casual conversation on a topic and include special guests with a chance for fans to participate in a question-and-answer session.

The program kicked off last Friday, May 22 with a Q&A featuring the cast and director of The Winter's Tale. Upcoming Fridays @ Five include a discussion with ANW's Resident Artists on Friday, May 29, a chat with the cast of Alice in Wonderland on Friday, June 5, and a roundtable with Noise Now partner organizations on Friday, June 12.

"The conversation with the cast of The Winter's Tale proved to be a wonderful opportunity to connect with our artists and helped us find closure after having to cancel the production so abruptly," said Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott , Producing Artistic Directors of A Noise Within. "We are also drawn to the format as a way to keep in touch with our patrons and provide updates on the company while our stage is dark."

Each livestreamed event will take place at 5pm and be available afterward on the official A Noise Within YouTube channel:( www.youtube.com/anoisewithin ).

