A BOLT FROM D'BLUE by David Gilna Comes to Theatre of Arts in July

Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January, the award-winning Irish Playwright will perform at the iconic Theatre of Arts on July 1st.

In continuous operation since 1927, Theatre of Arts is the oldest and most storied drama conservatory in Los Angeles.

In this powerful one-man show "A Bolt From D'Blue," David Gilna recounts his early dreams of being a performer, his family history, his first arrival to the US, and, of course, the moment that changed his life forever: being struck by lightning. Gilna deftly guides us through the humor and horror of this near-death experience, weaving the trauma of this life-changing event into a poignant and unforgettable show. For anyone seeking hope or a teary-eyed laugh, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-bolt-from-dblue-by-award-winning-irish-playwright-david-gilna-tickets-334937215227