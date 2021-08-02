36th Annual Imagen Awards Nominations Announced

Nominations for the 36th annual Imagen Awards were announced today by Helen Hernandez, President of The Imagen Foundation. This year's awards recognize an array of Latino talent with ground-breaking performances, storytelling, and powerful diverse programs. The Imagen Awards will be presented exclusively on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org Sunday, October 10, at 5 PM Pacific/8 PM Eastern.

"The Imagen Foundation continues to be proud of being the only awards ceremony that honors Latino talent and contributions within the television, film, and streaming platforms," said Helen Hernandez. "This year we hit another milestone, having increased to 350 submissions for consideration, a record since last year. There is no question that there is a wealth of talent amongst our community. Our theme this year, "Our Community: Diverse, Talented, and United", speaks to the array of entries. On behalf of the Board of Directors, congratulations to all of this year's nominees."

At the forefront of this year's nominations due to the increase of streaming entertainment, the Latino community is being recognized more than ever for their range in a myriad of programs and films that include: Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios), Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix), La Llorona (Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan), Love, Victor (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill), Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions), Pose (FX; 20th Television), and Veneno (HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Atresmedia Television, Buendia Estudios and Suma Latina).

The Imagen Awards nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders.

