2019 Hollywood Fringe Smash Hit FALLING ON DEAF EYES Streaming With Cast Talkback

This 2019 Hollywood Fringe Smash hit Falling On Deaf Eyes is back streaming on Stellar. Falling On Deaf Eyes is an autobiographical comedy performed by Justin Maurer, a rambunctious teenage punk rocker living with his single Deaf mother (Lisa Hermatz) and hearing siblings on Bainbridge Island, Washington in the 1990's. After a harrowing divorce from Justin's overbearing and controlling father, his Deaf mother faces extraordinary challenges as a single parent of three rowdy hearing children in a small provincial town.

Through punk rock, Justin embarks on an adolescent journey to cope with the challenges of straddling life in a Hearing and Deaf world simultaneously. Performed in Spoken English, American Sign Language (ASL) and with Open Captions (OC). Unlimited Video On Demand (VOD) until Saturday, July 10th.

Filmed live at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the show received rave reviews for its Deaf helmed cast and creatives' striking authenticity in story and production. The show features a Deaf CoWriter/Director (Jevon Whetter), a Deaf Producer (Delbert Whetter), a Deaf Actor (Lisa Hermatz) and a CODA (Child of A Deaf Adult) Writer/Actor Justin Maurer.

Experience this unique multimedia theatrical performance that weaves compassionate depictions of a family in transition through music, American Sign Language (ASL) and storytelling in creating a universal portrayal of human courage and survival. Jann Goldsby, Voice Actor for Lisa Hermatz and ASL Interpreter Andrew Leyva enable this production fully accessible for both Hearing and Deaf audiences. Music being an additional centerpiece of the show, it has an original live score by Canadian Singer/Songwriter STACEY; and Justin Maurer's original punk rock songs color the show in aerosol.

Featuring: Justin Maurer - Writer/Producer/Actor / Jevon Whetter - Director/Co-Writer / Lisa Hermatz - Actor /Jann Goldsby -Voice Actor / Delbert Whetter - Producer / STACEY - Original score / Vanessa Gonzalez - Costume Designer / Tim Maurer - Video Designer / Andrew Leyva - ASL Interpreter

Produced for Livestream by Matthew Quinn, Combined Artform and Jo-Ann Dean, SIGNmation L.L.C.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/combined-art-form-and-signmation-llc/events/combined-artform-and-signmation-llc-presents-falling-on-deaf-eyes/.