Theatre Three Announces Theatre Three Off-Stage/On-Line

Theatre Three, Port Jefferson, proudly presents Theatre Three Off-Stage/On-Line, an exciting series of short works, each no longer than fifteen minutes.

In an effort to present original content in a unique way, Theatre Three's call for scripts garnered over 125 submissions in its first week that can be presented exclusively on-line. The pieces have been written or re-conceived for the online platform, and writers have used the constraints of the format as a way to tell stories in a unique way. Theatre Three continues to accept submissions; guidelines can be found at https://theatrethree.com/offstage-online.html.

The series will debut this Sunday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. with the comedy Taking Sum Lumps, by Ken Preuss, starring Michelle LaBozzetta and Brian Smith. This will be followed on Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m. with Phil Darg's drama Trajectory, featuring Linda May and Stephen T. Wangner.

The series is directed by Theatre Three's Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel. Technical production is by Tim Haggerty and Eric J. Hughes.

Coming soon will be You Give Me Fever, by Thomas Pierce; Blinking in Treetops by Shirley King; Future Drew by John Mark Day; and Stage Fights Screen and The Birds Are Feeding Me, both by Rex McGregor, with more plays to be announced.

New premieres every Sunday and Wednesday night at 7:00 pm on YouTube, Facebook, and, of course, Theatre Three's website: theatrethree.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You