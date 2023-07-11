The Secret Theater to Present ACT ONE: ONE ACT FESTIVAL This Month

The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have announced the Act One: One Act Festival which launches Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY 11377.

Tickets are on sale for $15 - $23 advance/$25 Door on TicketSource.com or through Click Here

The festival Curator, Playwright/Director, Brian Leahy Doyle, has sorted through 130 individual plays of which roughly a third have now been corralled into 7 groups featuring 8 plays

The 7 programs of 8 plays all get 4 separate performances in a competition-style festival where the audience votes for all of the plays that they see in ranked choice voting then at the end of the initial month of heats, we then take the top 2 plays from each program that progress to the 2 semi-finals in 2 groups of 8 plays, and then the final 8 plays move to the Grand Final. At the final, the Audience is joined by two professional judges, and the voting is expanded to include two nongendered Best Actor and Best Director Awards.

The winning Play, Actor, Actress, and Director win cash Prizes and a small trophy at the Grand Final on August 19th. This event usually sells out and features our free after-party/BBQ for the audience and actors, while votes are counted; this is followed by a fun award ceremony.