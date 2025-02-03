The Patchogue Theatre Promotes Matt McKone to Director of Operations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced the promotion of Matt McKone from Production Manager to Director of Operations. This advancement highlights McKone's contributions and commitment to the theatre, as well as his experience in live performance and venue management.

Matt McKone joined the Patchogue Theatre team in 2015, starting his journey as Lighting Director during the venue's transformative renovation in 2016. His expertise and dedication led to his appointment as Technical Director in 2017, where he played a significant role in enhancing the theatre's technical capabilities. After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, McKone returned as Production Manager, taking on additional responsibilities that contributed to the memorialization of the theatre's historic 100th anniversary.

In his new role as Director of Operations, McKone will oversee the theatre's overall operational strategy, focusing on enhancing the audience experience while maintaining the highest standards of technical excellence. His leadership will guide the theatre through upcoming projects and initiatives aimed at further solidifying its reputation as a premier live performance venue.

"Matt has proven time and again his ability to navigate complex challenges with ease and grace," said Michele Rizzo-Berg, Executive Director. "His understanding of our operations, coupled with his experience in the industry, makes him the ideal choice to lead us into this exciting new chapter for the Patchogue Theatre."

Ryan Murphy, Chairman of the Theatre Board of Directors, said, “Matt has been a valuable asset to our organization for many years. He has always demonstrated dedication to the theatre and tremendous skill in his job performance. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it brings me great pride and joy to celebrate the advancement of Matt within our theatre family.”

Matt holds a B.A. in Technical Theatre, with an emphasis in Production Management, from High Point University. With over a decade of experience in diverse roles across the East Coast, from technical direction to maintenance and facilities management, he possesses a unique ability to blend technical proficiency with strategic leadership.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue serving the Patchogue Theatre community,” said McKone. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to create unforgettable experiences for our audiences while honoring the rich legacy of this venue.”

