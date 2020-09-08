The CM Performing Arts Center Is Taking Theatre Outdoors This Fall

Shows include THE RAT PACK IS BACK!, TIME WARP - A NIGHT TO SHIVER IN ANTICI..... and more!

While the Theatre Community of New York as a whole waits to hear from Governor Cuomo's Office on guidelines for reopening indoor Theatre spaces, The CM Performing Arts Center is taking things outdoors this fall and complying with existing guidelines for Non Essential Event Gatherings with a series of cabarets. For all shows of CM's Outdoor series, they ask you reserve your tickets early as occupancy is extremely limited in accordance with NY State Non-Essential Gathering Limit. Seats will be socially distanced and face coverings are required for all patrons above age 2. Please take note of recommended age ratings. Further instructions on purchasing tickets can be found on each event link.

MAIN STAGE EVENTS

CM LIVE - LITERALLY!:

After 17 weeks online, it's now coming to you LIVE in Oakdale! And in person! With your favorite songs, performers, and host!

Age Recommendation: PG

Performance Dates:

Saturday, September 12 8PM

Saturday, September 19 8PM

https://cmpac.com/event/cm-live-literally/

THE RAT PACK IS BACK:

The Rat Pack is Back! Featuring songs from your favorite A-listers, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Lauren Bacall, and more. A night not to be missed!

Age Recommendation: PG

Performance Dates:

Friday, September 18 6:00PM

Friday, September 18 8:00PM

Sunday, September 20 6:00PM

Sunday, September 20 8:00PM

Sunday, September 27 6:00PM

Sunday, September 27 8:00PM

https://cmpac.com/event/the-rat-pack-is-back/

TIME WARP - A NIGHT TO SHIVER IN ANTICI.....:

It's not easy having a good time. Step into Frankenfurter's castle for a Rocky Horror pop up experience this Halloween. Three nights of chic, freaky, and creepy choreography and time warped weirdness. Corsets and red lipstick optional.

Age Recommendation: R

Performance Dates:

Friday, October 23 9:00PM

Saturday, October 24 9:00PM

Friday, October 30 9:00PM

Saturday, October 31 9:00PM

https://cmpac.com/event/time-warp/

CHILDREN'S THEATRE EVENTS

THE ROYAL BALL:

Join your favorite princesses for the social(ly distanced) event of the century! These princesses will welcome you onto the patio of their castle as they prep for a royal ball in the midst of a global pandemic. Your princess friends need your help to navigate matching masks, socially distanced dancing with Prince Charming, and to discover that what's really important is always having your royal friends by your side!

Age Recommendation: G

Performance Dates:

Saturday, September 12 11AM

Saturday, September 19 2PM

Saturday, September 26 11AM

Saturday, October 3 2PM

https://cmpac.com/event/the-royal-ball/

INTERGALACTIC SPACE TRAINING:

Join your favorite Jedi space heroes as you train for inter-galactic space travel to explore new galaxies and use the force to battle the dark side!

Age Recommendation: G

Performance Dates:

Saturday, September 12 2PM

Saturday, September 19 11AM

Saturday, September 26 2PM

Saturday, October 3 11AM

https://cmpac.com/event/inter-galactic-space-training/

CM TEENS EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM'S FALL PRODUCTION OF DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL:

Presented by The CM Teens Educational Program

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films!

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Age Recommendation: G

Performance Dates:

Saturday, October 31 11AM

Saturday, October 31 2PM

Sunday, November 1 11AM

Sunday, November 1 2PM

https://cmpac.com/event/descendents-the-musical/

The CM Performing Arts Center is a 501(C)(3) Non-Profit Organization, located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769. Kindly consider supporting the arts at CMPAC by leaving a Tax-Deductible donation at:

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/cmperformingartscenter

