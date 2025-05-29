THE SEAFARER to be Presented By Hardscrabble Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hardscrabble Theater will present The Seafarer, the haunting and darkly comic Irish drama by acclaimed playwright Conor McPherson. Directed by Catherine Mazzeo Clyne, this gripping production runs June 7 through June 22 at Hardscrabble Theater, located at 298 Conklin St, Farmingdale.

Set on Christmas Eve in Baldoyle, a coastal suburb of Dublin, The Seafarer tells the story of Sharky, a man battling inner demons and trying to stay sober while caring for his recently blinded brother, Richard. As old friends gather for a seemingly innocent card game, an enigmatic visitor reveals that the stakes are far more than anyone bargained for. With its blend of Irish wit, tension, and supernatural intrigue, The Seafarer is a spellbinding exploration of redemption, fate, and the human spirit.

The performance schedule includes evening shows at 8PM on June 7, 13, 14, and 21, with matinee performances at 3PM on June 8, 15, and 22.

The cast features Ray Gobes Jr. as Sharky, Tim Smith as Richard, Kevin Clyne as Lockhart, Mike Cerebella as Ivan, and Ken Young as Nicky.

The production is directed by Catherine Mazzeo Clyne, with Karen Brucia serving as stage manager. It is produced by Linda Rivano and Joe DiPietro.

