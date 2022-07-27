THE LITTLE MERMEN Disney Cover Band Comes to Patchogue Theatre Next Month

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) presents the ultimate Disney tribute band The Little Mermen on Saturday, August 13th at 4:00pm. Lobby and bar concessions open at 3pm. Tickets are $30 for Adults and $20 for Youth. Children under the age of 2 are free; Child must sit on parents lap. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

The Little Mermen are the premiere Disney cover band for Disney fanatics of all ages. The band's repertoire covers all 80+ years of the Disney canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen, Encanto and more. The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. They tour nationally to sold out crowds of cosplayers and casual fans alike. Founded by singer/songwriter Alexis Babini, TLM throws enchanted events that are jam-packed with nostalgic fun and sing-alongs. Alongside Alexis, you'll find a cast of talented musicians and Disney princesses ready to rock their heart out - and yours!