THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS To Perform At Patchogue Theatre In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present The Infamous Stringdusters on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The Infamous Stringdusters—Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Andy Hall (dobro), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (double bass)—are known for their virtuosic musicianship, inventive arrangements, and ability to blend genres while staying rooted in bluegrass.

The GRAMMY Award-winning quintet earned “Best Bluegrass Album” in 2017 for Laws of Gravity and have received multiple International Bluegrass Music Awards.

Renowned for energetic live performances and improvisational skill, the band has shared stages from late-night television to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and recently launched their own independent label, Americana Vibes. Their loyal international fan base continues to grow as they push the boundaries of bluegrass while honoring its traditions.

Tickets, priced from $36–$66 including fees, go on sale to the public Friday, August 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and are available in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at PatchogueTheatre.org.