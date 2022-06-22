Sunrise Theatre Company Presents TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize - and Tony Award winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in the theatre.

Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, and a live band, Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Ave and, yet, Jon is still waiting tables and trying to write the great American Musical. Set in 1990 as Jon nears his 30th birthday, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

Running for two performances only!: July 9th - 3PM & 8PM.