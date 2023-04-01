Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK This Month
The production runs April 14t through April 30th.
Can you survive the darkness?
Brace Yourself for a thrilling night with "Wait Until Dark," opening on April 14th and running through April 30th at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center.
Are you ready for a night of heart-pounding suspense? Then don't miss "Wait Until Dark," the thrilling play that will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
Step into a world of darkness and deception as Susy Hendrix, a blind woman, is pitted against a group of ruthless criminals who will stop at nothing to get what they want. With time running out and the stakes higher than ever, Susy must use her other senses to outsmart her enemies and survive the night.
Featuring a talented cast of actors and a gripping plot that will keep you guessing until the final curtain, "Wait Until Dark" is a must-see play for anyone who loves suspenseful entertainment.
Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of "Wait Until Dark." Book your tickets now and prepare for a night you'll never forget.
Cast:
Susy Hendrix - Jacklyn M. Lisi
Roat - Evan Donnellan
Mike - Anthony Del Corvo
Carlino - Lee Kufist
Gloria - Savannah Zeis
Sam - Nicholas D'Agosta
Directed by Michael Blangiforti