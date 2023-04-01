Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK This Month

Can you survive the darkness?

Brace Yourself for a thrilling night with "Wait Until Dark," opening on April 14th and running through April 30th at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center.

Are you ready for a night of heart-pounding suspense? Then don't miss "Wait Until Dark," the thrilling play that will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Step into a world of darkness and deception as Susy Hendrix, a blind woman, is pitted against a group of ruthless criminals who will stop at nothing to get what they want. With time running out and the stakes higher than ever, Susy must use her other senses to outsmart her enemies and survive the night.

Featuring a talented cast of actors and a gripping plot that will keep you guessing until the final curtain, "Wait Until Dark" is a must-see play for anyone who loves suspenseful entertainment.

Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of "Wait Until Dark." Book your tickets now and prepare for a night you'll never forget.

Cast:

Susy Hendrix - Jacklyn M. Lisi

Roat - Evan Donnellan

Mike - Anthony Del Corvo

Carlino - Lee Kufist

Gloria - Savannah Zeis

Sam - Nicholas D'Agosta

Directed by Michael Blangiforti